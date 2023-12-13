An abortion test case in Texas and the lives in the balance

If this woman were to have died or become incapable of having additional children, and the fetus, after delivery, were to have died or suffered painfully for a period after birth, what ethical purpose would have been served to deny her an abortion?

It is an outrageous abuse of power that a state attorney general in Texas had the audacity and sense of righteousness to decide whether a pregnant woman whose health was at risk should basically be sacrificed and mandated to birth a fetus diagnosed with a fatal condition ( “Woman left Texas to obtain abortion before court’s denial,” Page A2, Dec. 12).

What religion requires a woman, who has other children who need her, to put her life at risk to satisfy some commandment or politically concocted reason? The entire episode smacks of political pandering by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

When does it become a medical necessity to justify an abortion if this, which would seem to be a perfect example, is rejected by a state supreme court?

Betty Ussach

Dartmouth





She grappled with pregnancy like Texas mother’s. The difference: She lives here.

It’s been more than a dozen years since I heard the same words about my fetus as Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from Dallas, heard about hers: trisomy 18. Five syllables, and the myriad issues visible on an ultrasound at 13 weeks of gestation, changed me.

At the time, I had a toddler, my first son.

No baby that survives birth with trisomy 18, or Edwards syndrome, will live independently beyond a few days or months. A small percentage will have a first birthday.

The decision to have an abortion was difficult but clear and, in Massachusetts, accessible. Within months, I was pregnant again. My second son is now 11. He loves to play soccer and make his friends laugh. I am 47, and my doctor recently told me to get more sleep.

Mary Ziegler is right (“Texas abortion case threatens to make court orders practically worthless,” Ideas). What Cox was forced to endure because of abortion bans in her state is unconstitutional, not to mention cruel. There is no reason I should be free to get more sleep while another woman in another state is denied health care and threatened with being criminalized for loss.

And what about a woman who might not have the means to travel, as Cox did?

It’s hard to understand. Why force a life-threatening pregnancy to proceed to term, for the potential of birthing a life of suffering?

Jacqui Morton

Natick





Wasn’t it GOP that wanted to keep government out of our private lives?

A judge in Texas granted Kate Cox’s request for an emergency order to abort a fetus that was destined to die and that posed life-threatening risks to her. This decision was generally seen among intelligent people as a compassionate solution to a horrible situation. (I did say intelligent people.)

Now enter the ethically challenged Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, who pressed the state’s supreme court to overturn the initial ruling, which the all-Republican supreme court dutifully did. Cox had to leave the state to get the procedure.

I’ve thought for years that government has no business messing about in the affairs of private citizens — isn’t that what Ronald Reagan promised?

Harvey Schmidt

Gardner





Texas is all about the ‘sanctity of life,’ except where guns are involved

Texas abortion restrictions are some of the most stringent in the country. On June 24, Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the observation of Sanctity of Life Day, a state holiday created in 2022. Paxton said, “Texas will proudly continue as a nationwide leader in the protection of the unborn, and the [office of the attorney general] will be steadfast in its mission of defending our state’s pro-life laws.”

Meanwhile, Texas has the distinction, according to the Gun Violence Archives, of being number one in the country for mass shootings in 2023, with a total of 59. After the May 24, 2022, school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed, the state made no progress on gun laws. An initiative to raise the age for owning a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 was not advanced to the House floor. It is indeed perplexing, in a state that claims the sanctity of life to be paramount, that the Republican-controlled Legislature has repeatedly loosened gun restrictions in the face of mass shootings.

Conduct the following experiment: Take a map of the United States and color code it for states with the most restrictive abortion laws. Then do the same with states with the most lax gun laws, and you get largely the same map. So it would seem that in Texas and many other states, sanctity of life is a selective phrase, not applying to those of us already living, especially children who have already been born.

Melissa Gallinaro

Easton