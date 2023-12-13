The Christmas miracle of a newly unearthed story by Louisa May Alcott

Alcott, of course, is most famous for “Little Women.” But literary scholars have long known that she wrote other, weirder works before turning to her domestic classic, including pulpy stories and poems she published under pseudonyms.

Christmas is a season of stories, from “The Grinch” to “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “A Christmas Carol.” This year, a strange new fable has emerged in this holiday tradition — and the Christmas miracle is that it was written by none other than Louisa May Alcott.

Now a researcher at Northeastern University has discovered a huge cache of forgotten Alcott texts, including “The Phantom,” a story inspired by Charles Dickens and his “Carol.” This story offers fresh insights into Alcott as a young author — and also some timeless reminders about the holidays and their oldest themes.

Advertisement

Max Chapnick was digging through the archives, though in the 21st century that meant sitting at home, exploring the American Antiquarian Society’s databases on a laptop. Chapnick had studied Alcott’s journals, where she’d once logged every story she could remember writing for money, including one called “The Phantom” that she filed under 1859. Chapnick tried searching the database for entries with that title from 1859. He found none, but when he tried 1860, he got a hit from The Olive Branch, a forgotten Boston newspaper.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The professor pulled up a digital scan of the story and skimmed the first page. The author was E.H. Gould; the opening line was a standard Gothic weather report. (“As dark shadows were beginning to envelop the city . . . ”) Chapnick moved on, but later that night, lying in bed, he started to wonder: what if E.H. Gould was an Alcott pseudonym?

Chapnick got out of bed, went to his laptop, and started reading “The Phantom” a second time. The narrative began to feel more like Alcott, especially in its clever handling of gender. About halfway through the story, Chapnick encountered a youthful sailor named Fred. Fred’s last name? Alcott.

Advertisement

The quest for hidden Alcott works started in the 1940s, with the groundbreaking efforts of Madeleine Stern and Leona Rostenberg, who were authors and rare book dealers. They and other Alcott experts sifted through her papers and combed contemporary periodicals, uncovering many shorter works, most of them dating from the years leading up to 1868 and the publication of “Little Women.”

In contrast to her beloved novel, Alcott’s shorter pieces are often sensational and dark. They move quickly and dramatically, their stories spiked with murder and suicide. They play with adult genres (the ghost story, the detective story) and take place in adult settings (opium dens, insane asylums). Perhaps that’s why Alcott often published them under pseudonyms like A.M. Barnard, Flora Fairfield, and Tribulation Periwinkle. And perhaps that’s why, in “Little Women,” Jo March regrets writing her own sensational stories: “They are trash,” the character says.

Chapnick kept tracking “E.H. Gould.” He spent weeks at Harvard’s Houghton Library looking for any Alcott papers that mentioned the pseudonym. He found more success on the microfiche machines at the Boston Public Library, discovering more Gould stories and other forgotten items under Alcott’s own byline — more than 20 new texts in all.

The story presumed to be Alcott's, as it appeared in the Olive Branch and Atlantic Weekly, published in Boston on March 10, 1860. Courtesy of the American Antiquarian Society

These texts echoed Alcott’s other sensational work in style and theme. They contained plenty of clues. (A new essay was titled “The Wayside” — the name Nathaniel Hawthorne bestowed on one of the Alcotts’ Concord homes.) The influence of Dickens provided another strong hint. (Alcott loved the British author so deeply that she brought his books with her while serving as a nurse during the Civil War, to read to convalescing soldiers.)

Advertisement

Chapnick ended up publishing a scholarly article arguing that the Gould pieces were almost certainly written by Alcott — and other scholars of the 19th century have enthusiastically agreed. These pieces offer a new perspective on Alcott’s authorial origins. She was 27 when “The Phantom” was published, and in it and the other stories you can see her experimenting and improving in real time. “It’s exciting because she’s early in her career,” Chapnick says. “She’s a little younger, she’s self-conscious about her own growth, and she’s trying on different styles.”

Chapnick hopes his discovery will send “Little Women” lovers to Alcott’s earlier prose, including pieces that have already appeared, in collections of her sensational fiction and nonfiction, and the new material he’s identified. But he also hopes that readers will consider doing some detective work of their own. After all, Stern and Rostenberg, the original Alcott sleuths, didn’t have PhDs. Chapnick believes that today’s fans, empowered by digital databases they can often access through their library accounts, can find more forgotten works.

“If you’re an enthusiastic Alcott fan,” he says, “I think there’s more out there. You don’t have to be an academic to find this.”

Advertisement

Jo calls her stories “trash.” Alcott called her own sensational stories “rubbish.” But “The Phantom” shows that’s just not true.

The story centers on a Scrooge-like miser named Simon Mudge, who’s made a fortune by exploiting his family and then refusing to spend his gold coins. (Even in the dark and wintry world of the story, he considers a full candle too extravagant to burn.) One night, when Mudge falls asleep, a phantom appears in his dreams. “I am come,” the phantom says, to “teach you how really poor you are, and how much more so you soon shall be.”

The plot expands quickly to reveal the people Mudge has preyed on; instead of a Ghost of Christmas Past, Mudge gets lectured by his own anthropomorphized money, as Alcott turns his coins into a kind of jangling chorus. “We are the price of your life,” the coins cry.

Later in her career, Alcott wrote holiday stories for children, stories that were more explicitly Christian- and Christmas-themed. In “The Phantom,” though, a younger Alcott explores a stranger, darker approach. She emphasizes that there are more forms of exploitation than economic ones, as two young women are forced toward unsavory marriages with older men. One bride escapes on her own, while the second is saved by a man. It’s one of several points in her “Christmas Carol”-like world where Alcott explores the power of gender. In a telling deviation from Dickens, she makes her phantom a woman.

In the end, Simon Mudge learns some predictable lessons about generosity and kindness. “Never put a dollar in your pocket,” he says, “which, if voice were given it, could reproach you for the manner by which it was gained.” But Alcott has lots of fun before arriving at that conclusion. And maybe it’s the talking coins, or the female phantom, or maybe it’s just the date on the calendar, but reading “The Phantom” right now, you may find that its moral still feels alive: Charity over greed, and patience over haste.

Advertisement

Craig Fehrman is a journalist and historian. He is writing a revisionist history of the Lewis and Clark expedition for Simon & Schuster.