Mass General’s ‘capacity disaster’

Super busy it was. At that time on Tuesday, 136 patients were being treated in the ED. Of that total, 86 were waiting for a bed — and some had been waiting more than 70 hours. In MGH lingo, those statistics add up to “capacity disaster.” That means there’s no inpatient bed for 60 or more patients who were admitted to the hospital after showing up in the emergency department.

It’s 8:30 a.m. and a group of Massachusetts General Hospital doctors, nurses, and administrators is holding its daily remote “huddle” to discuss hospital capacity. “It’s a super busy start to the day,” reports Suki Stiles, an emergency medicine nurse in the hospital’s emergency department.

Should all those people who are now in capacity-disaster limbo have gone there in the first place, and was hospital admission the best solution for each one? In the health care world, that’s a matter of debate. But patients in that situation only know that after coming to a world-renowned hospital, they are trapped for hours if not days with an IV in their arm, lying on a stretcher in a hallway if they’re lucky or sitting upright in a chair if they’re not — and that’s after they were admitted to MGH, the crown jewel of Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health care system.

It happened to my husband earlier this year. Following the advice of his MGH doctors, we went there five times between mid-May and mid-July. After being admitted each time, the wait for an inpatient bed took anywhere from 12 hours to 70 hours. In the meantime, we experienced a strange world devoid of natural light and filled with a cacophony of beeping monitors. A rotating band of doctors and nurses discussed private medical matters in what was essentially a public space. Some patients lost patience, like the man who demanded that a nurse take out his IV because he was tired of waiting. Other patients appeared to be suffering from behavioral health issues. We encountered many kind and thoughtful health care professionals who delivered excellent medical care. But there were also those who avoided eye contact because they knew what the question would be: When can I get out of here and upstairs into a bed?

“None of us trained to practice medicine in an environment like this,” Dr. Ali Raja, deputy chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at MGH, told me during a recent tour arranged by the hospital. “Patients start to feel a little powerless. We are trying to do our best, but it gets old. We want to do better.”

Patients may feel powerless after they get there, but unless you arrive by ambulance, going there is a choice. According to statistics supplied by the hospital, 119,124 patients showed up in fiscal 2023, (which ended Sept. 30) making it one of the highest-volume emergency departments in the country. Capacity disaster — more than 60 people waiting for an inpatient bed — has occurred 92.3 percent of the days since Oct. 1, 2023 and nearly 80 percent of the days over the previous 12 months. The median time from diagnosis to being brought up to a floor is nine hours, but median doesn’t reflect the overall spread.

Like everything in health care, the story of overcrowded emergency departments is complicated. On one hand, the ED is the place to go for urgent treatment associated with shootings, stabbings, car accidents, strokes, heart attacks, and other trauma. But it’s also where patients seek care for various ailments they deem urgent. The three most common complaints relate to “belly, chest, and headache,” Raja said. According to Raja, 70 percent of people who show up in the ED at MGH are discharged and the average wait to be diagnosed is five hours. “But if you need a bed, the wait is much longer,” he said.

Factors that contribute to that logjam include the lack of places to send patients who could be discharged. Finding places for patients with behavioral health issues is also difficult.

From the perspective of the MGH emergency department, one part of the fix is simple. “My dream list includes more beds,” Raja said. In 2022, state health care regulators turned down MGH’s request for 94 additional beds. Construction of a new addition is underway, but according to MGH, it will not increase the overall number of beds at the hospital because of limitations put on it by the state and the hospital’s decision to provide rooms with single beds.

In an interview, Dr. David Brown, who was chief of the emergency department for 11 years before he was named MGH president in 2021, said that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a post-pandemic demand for care, exacerbated the longstanding problem of hospital crowding. “That has put enormous pressure not just on our hospital, on our health system, but really on every urban, large hospital system,” he said. Asked whether MGH will seek permission from the state to provide more beds, Brown said, “I think as you saw when you took a tour of the emergency department, you certainly saw the need. So the various levers that we need to pull … in my view, need to include more beds.”

But to Dr. David Auerbach, senior director of research and cost trends at the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, more beds are not the answer. “We don’t need more hospital beds as a state. We’re not using wisely the beds that we do have,” Auerbach told me. According to reporting by the commission, the rates of hospital use in Massachusetts are higher than the national average and a larger share of inpatient care is delivered by higher cost academic centers like MGH. Emergency department visits in this state are also higher than the national average and, according to the commission, the high rate of inpatient care overall “is driven by the frequency of admitting patients from the ED to inpatient.”

As for the capacity problem at MGH, Auerbach said, “Because of who they are — and we all know who they are, they are a famous hospital and they advertise — they might end up getting more than their share of ED patients.” While Auerbach said he can understand why, from a financial perspective, “they would probably like to have twice as many beds as they have,” from a policy perspective, it’s not the best solution. The research, he said, suggests that not every patient admitted needs to be and the health care system needs to come up with alternatives.

When I asked Brown about such findings, he said that MGH does look to provide alternative options for “lower acuity patients,” which include an observation unit and an expanded home hospital program. But the overall mission, Brown said, is “to provide care to every patient who crosses our threshold. It’s one of the things that made me choose emergency medicine in the first place, caring for every patient who crossed our threshold, and I think we have an opportunity to do better collectively.”

In the meantime, the crowded emergency department is tough on staff as well as patients. Burnout is a big problem, Raja said, and there are job openings for every position. “Emergency medicine is stressful by definition,” Raja said. “But this is stress that’s out of your control.” Treating a gunshot wound is one thing. Getting yelled at by a patient waiting for a bed is another. “People leave and go somewhere else,” he said.

But the patients still come. You can say that MGH is a victim — or beneficiary — of its own branding success. People go to the MGH emergency department because they believe it gives them access to the best medical care in the world, even if they have to wait a really long time to get it.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.