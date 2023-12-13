By taking up Jan. 6 appeal, Supreme Court deals potential blow to Trump’s criminal prosecution

Fischer’s appeal stems from a charge that he, Trump, and hundreds of others involved in the events of Jan. 6 are facing: corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding. The charge comes under a federal law passed in the wake of the Enron collapse and was aimed at toughening penalties for actions including destroying, altering, or fabricating financial records. The penalties are stiff indeed: Trump and the other defendants face as many as 20 years in prison as well as steep fines if found guilty.

By taking up an appeal by accused Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Joseph W. Fischer, the court could undo the most serious federal criminal charge Trump is facing for his attempt to subvert democracy.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s efforts to hold Donald Trump fully accountable for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election are facing a fresh new obstacle — all due to a one-line order from the Supreme Court.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The language of the statute is not limited to shredding documents and the like. It contains the broad catchall that prohibits any action that “otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so.” And it has been deemed by courts to include interfering with congressional proceedings.

Advertisement

Still, Fischer and other defendants claim that their violent actions aimed at stopping Congress from counting electoral votes, including breaching the Capitol building and assaulting law enforcement officials, were not meant to be covered under the law. And though Trump is not a party to the appeal, Fischer’s petition notes that two of the four federal charges Trump faces for his role in the insurrection stem from this law.

How it will affect Smith’s case against Trump is not entirely clear, but it’s unlikely to be good news for the prosecution. At best, it could delay the trial that is scheduled to get underway in March. At worst, it could blow a massive hole in Smith’s case. Or, even worse, it could give Trump’s team a reason to further amplify his false claim that the case against him is nothing but a baseless witch hunt.

Advertisement

As is usual when the court agrees to add a case to its docket, the justices didn’t give a reason why. They were also silent as to why they haven’t yet granted similar requests from other defendants. In the lower courts, Fischer’s case was consolidated with challenges by two other accused Jan. 6 rioters, Edward Lang and Garrett Miller, who made similar but not identical arguments as to why the charge should be dropped against them. But the high court agreed to hear only Fischer’s case, at least for now.

That fact is a tea leaf some experts are reading to figure out just how big of a problem this could be for Smith’s case against Trump.

“That could suggest that the justices are focused on a narrower issue in Fischer’s case specifically — in which case, it’s hard to see the ruling affecting the charges against former president Trump,” University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck told me. “If the justices want to revisit the scope of [the obstruction charge] in January 6 cases in general, then yes, that could certainly affect the related charges against Trump, as well.”

Advertisement

But if that’s the case, Vladeck said, then it’s puzzling that the justices didn’t grant all the cases in tandem.

There are other perplexing things about the Supreme Court’s decision to weigh in on this now. Just days earlier, the justices fast-tracked a briefing on a request by Smith urging the court to take up — and rule against — Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution. Trump claims that he cannot be prosecuted for his actions related to Jan. 6 because he was acting as president, it would violate his constitutional free speech rights, and because he’s already been impeached for the same conduct. Smith says such arguments are nonsense and would essentially allow any current or former president to engage in criminal behavior with impunity, an outcome never intended by the Constitution’s framers.

The court is expected to decide whether to take up that issue in a matter of days because the timing of the pending trial creates urgency. In the meantime, the trial judge in that matter has put the trial on hold unless or until the high court issues a ruling. So why would the Supreme Court then give Trump potential grounds to try to halt the trial even longer until the obstruction issue is resolved, something his team will surely seek?

The clock is ticking, and Trump would like nothing more than to run the clock until after the election. And that is what will come next. Trump’s legal team will ask the Supreme Court to grant a stay on trial proceedings until it issues a ruling on the obstruction issue, and that ruling could come as late as the last week of June when the Supreme Court’s term wraps. They’ll renew their efforts to have the charge thrown out altogether. And worst of all, Trump’s lawyers could be successful.

Advertisement

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.