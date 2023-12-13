The cost of not funding Ukraine in its war against Russia

The funds for Ukraine would provide essential resources to produce and deliver weapons and ammunition to Ukrainian forces, enable continued training of the Ukrainian military, and provide direct economic assistance to the nation’s beleaguered citizens. The funding request is part of a supplemental $110 billion appropriations package that includes funding for Israel, Taiwan, and border security.

In war, time is of the essence; Republican dithering is playing directly into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculation that American democracy will not sustain a prolonged conflict with Russia and results in even more suffering and death in Ukraine.

Republicans in Congress are blocking a vital interest of the United States: funding for Ukraine’s war against Russia. Despite in-person pleas from President Volodymyr Zelensky — who briefed Republican leaders in the House and Senate this week on Capitol Hill — funding for Ukraine will now likely stop at the end of December.

Since Congress controls the nation’s purse strings, President Biden does not have the authority to approve the funding unilaterally. Biden’s initial strategy to combine all of the emergency funding requests into one package initially seemed smart, but the politics of immigration now hold foreign assistance measures captive. An initial vote on the funding package failed in early December because of Republicans’ insistence that the bill include provisions to restrict asylum claims and expedite the return of individuals to their home countries.

To understand the gravity of withdrawing support for Ukraine, Congress should look no further than the words of Putin himself. In a speech two months ago, Putin said, “Imagine that supplies will stop tomorrow — [Ukraine] will only have a week to live when the ammunition runs out.” Putin, who doesn’t even blink at the more than 300,000 Russian casualties suffered since the invasion two years ago, will calmly flatten Ukraine if the United States and its allies deprive Ukraine of military support. And Putin is confident that America’s fractious domestic politics will defeat Ukraine in a way that Russia never could alone.

Putin is not the only dictator closely watching the debate on Capitol Hill — President Xi Jinping of China knows that support for Ukraine is a harbinger of an American response to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Up until now, the costs Putin has faced for invading Ukraine have cooled Xi’s declared ambitions to “unify” Taiwan with China. But like Putin, Xi believes public and political support for long-term military conflicts is unsustainable in democracies. In short, US support for Ukraine is a deterrent to Chinese military action against Taiwan. Even the new Republican speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, said, “We can’t allow Vladimir Putin to prevail in Ukraine because I don’t believe it would stop there, and it would probably encourage and empower China to perhaps make a move on Taiwan.”

The risks of Russian tanks rolling up to the Polish border and China invading Taiwan should be serious enough to prompt action. Still, congressional skeptics should also consider that a failure to provide resources to Ukraine will fracture relations with key allies, and NATO in particular. After Putin invaded Ukraine, NATO experienced a renaissance: It agreed to accept Sweden and Finland as new members, and Germany approved defense budgets over 2 percent of gross domestic product for the first time in several decades. Only three years ago, these facts were unimaginable. Now, for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the United States has built a robust political-military architecture that will advance vital US national interests.

Although funding Ukraine is crucial, the Biden administration must also recraft its strategy and framing of the war in Ukraine. In the past, Biden has said that the United States will stand with Ukraine “as long as it takes” rather than giving Ukraine “what it takes” to win. Unfortunately, the major offensive against Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine has stalled, in part because the tanks, long-range artillery, and modern aircraft Ukraine needed to advance against the Russians arrived too late or not at all. The battlefield now resembles something like World War I trench warfare, with thousands of people dying every week. A newly declassified intelligence assessment asserts that “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine.”

Absent funding and a more assertive strategy, the best case is that Putin gladly accepts a war of attrition that allows him to grind Ukraine into a peace deal that seals the currently occupied land as Russian soil. In the worst case, supporting Ukraine with $60 billion seems an outstanding investment compared to the costs of future aggression by Putin in Europe, an invasion of Taiwan by China, and America that will be standing alone against those threats because we abandoned our closest allies.

Eric Rosenbach is a senior lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he leads the Defense and Emerging Technology Program. He formerly served as Pentagon chief of staff and assistant secretary of defense for Global Security.