Bailey Zappe wants to clear the air on his Taylor Swift take: ‘I just don’t listen to that music’

FOXBOROUGH — On Wednesday morning, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe wanted to clear up some misconceptions when it came to his feelings regarding Taylor Swift.
On WEEI Monday, Zappe said he doesn’t listen to Swift’s music these days.
“This is not a shot at Taylor Swift,” he said. “I’m not not a fan, I just don’t listen to that music. Is she country? I’m a country guy. So that’s probably why, since she transferred over to pop.”
On Wednesday, he tried to clarify his stance on the star.
“OK, so if you listen to the quote, I said I’m not not a fan. I used to be a fan,” he said with a smile. “I’m a country guy. I listen to country music. She used to be country. So there were times where a Taylor Swift country song came on, and I’d listen to it. Now, she’s moved over to pop. I’m not a pop guy, so … I’m a fan. I just don’t listen to that type of music.
“It’ll be pretty exciting to, of course, have her here. I know she loves being here at Gillette. I’m sure that’s exciting for her to come back here.”
