Bailey Zappe wants to clear the air on his Taylor Swift take: ‘I just don’t listen to that music’

FOXBOROUGH — On Wednesday morning, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe wanted to clear up some misconceptions when it came to his feelings regarding Taylor Swift.

On WEEI Monday, Zappe said he doesn’t listen to Swift’s music these days.

“This is not a shot at Taylor Swift,” he said. “I’m not not a fan, I just don’t listen to that music. Is she country? I’m a country guy. So that’s probably why, since she transferred over to pop.”