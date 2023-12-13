Bill Belichick won’t respond to rumors he’s out after this season: ‘Getting ready for Kansas City’

A report from NBC Sports Boston Tuesday indicated Kraft has already made up his mind to move on from Belichick at the end of the season. On Wednesday, Belichick wasn’t responding, saying only that they were in the process of preparing for the Chiefs.

“Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked multiple times about his coaching future in New England Wednesday morning, and whether or not he’s discussed it with team owner Robert Kraft. And on each occasion, he replied with some variation of the same phrase.

“Andy [Reid] has done a tremendous job there, as he did in Philadelphia. Really got a good football team,” Belichick said. “Well-balanced team. Good on defense. Good on offense. Good in the kicking game. Andy does a good job. They’re really well coached. We’re going to have to play well.”

On Wednesday, Belichick also addressed the departure of Malik Cunningham. The quarterback/wide receiver was signed off New England’s practice squad Tuesday by the Ravens.

Belichick said there was an attempt to keep Cunningham, but he said there was an appeal for the youngster on a number of levels.

“Yeah, but I think they sold him on the opportunity … the offense. He and Lamar [Jackson],” Belichick said of the chance to work with a fellow Louisville product. “Certainly their offense suits Malik better, probably better than any other offense in the league does. As a quarterback. As a quarterback.”

Belichick said there’s the possibility the Patriots could add a quarterback to fill one of their available practice squad spots.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he replied. “I’ll talk to [director of player personnel] Matt [Groh] and the personnel staff and see what our options are. I don’t think it’s an absolute necessity, no. But we’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick also indicated that with the departure of wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, Troy Brown — who was handling the wide receivers and kick returners — will take over the receiving group moving forward.

