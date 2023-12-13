Bruins at Devils: Boston hits the road with a few key pieces missing

Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell will fill the holes on the blue line caused my the absences of McAvoy and Derek Forbort, who is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Zacha, a former Devil, missed the final two periods of Saturday’s 5-3 win because of an upper-body injury. McAvoy is set to sit out his second straight game since taking a hit up high from the Sabres’ JJ Peterka on Thursday night. Morgan Geekie was promoted from the fourth line to skate alongside David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk and will take the place of Zacha.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy will watch from a distance as the Bruins take on the Devils in New Jersey.

New Jersey also played without former Bruin Erik Haula due to an upper-body injury. Haula, who has missed five games so far, practiced Tuesday and could be available Wednesday.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over Arizona on Saturday, but coach Jim Montgomery declined to say whether Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman would start in goal Wednesday.

Let’s get into it.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Prudential Center, Newark

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: New Jersey -125. O/U: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 18-5-3. vs. spread: 15-11. Over/under: 12-14

Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

Devils

Season record: 14-11-1. vs. spread: 7-19. Over/under: 18-7, 1 push

Last 10 games: 6-4-0. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 86, New Jersey 92

Goals allowed: Boston 65, New Jersey 94

Power play: Boston 22.9%, New Jersey 32.6%

Penalty minutes: Boston 274, New Jersey 213

Penalty kill: Boston 89.9%, New Jersey 75.3%

Faceoffs won: Boston 51.0%, New Jersey 53.1%

Stat of the day: The Bruins are 4-1-0 in their last five games, and three of those wins came by more than one goal.

Notes: The Bruins are 9-5-2 since opening the season with a 10-game points streak. Three of those losses occurred in a four-day span when Boston was outscored 17-8 in lopsided losses to the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, and Columbus Blue Jackets. ... New Jersey endured a 2-7-0 skid from Nov. 3 to 24 that coincided with Nico Hischier’s absence. Starting with a 7-2 rout of Buffalo on Nov. 25, the Devils are 6-2-0 in their past eight games. ... The Devils will play eight of their next 12 games at home and are returning from a 3-1-0 Western trip on which they scored 13 goals. ... The Bruins scored five goals on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 18 as David Pastrnak scored twice for his third multi-goal game this season. Charlie Coyle, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Danton Heinen also scored as the Bruins recovered from allowing two goals in 32 seconds. They held Arizona scoreless on five power-play chances.

