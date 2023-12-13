Bruins start fast, but end up losing to the Devils in overtime

The open ice created by the three-on-three format clearly favored New Jersey, which flashed its speed throughout.

Hughes, the dynamic young center, had a ton of chances in the extra session and finally beat Jeremy Swayman on a nifty feed from Jesper Bratt.

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes scored with 2:13 left in overtime to give the Devils a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Bruins on Wednesday night at Prudential Center.

Swayman made 34 saves.

Suffering from slow starts recently, the Bruins reversed course from the first puck drop. Jim Montgomery went into the game with new line combinations and continued to shuffle the deck throughout the first period.

Mason Lohrei landed the first tester of the night when the baby-faced blue liner bombed one from the point only to see it disappear into Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek’s gut.

Danton Heinen got off a Grade A chance when he slithered between a pair of Devils to get a shot on Vanecek (24 saves) and take a stick to the chops — though nobody was whistled off.

Matt Grzelcyk, recently called by Montgomery his most “shot ready” defenseman, lived up to the billing, hitting Vanecek with a sizzler that the goalie stopped but dropped right into the slot. Matt Poitras collected the rebound but couldn’t convert.

David Pastrnak was up next, gliding down the wing like only he can, before turning on the turbos and pelting Vanecek with a quickie that was deflected aside. Pastrnak followed up with another chance, digging the puck out of Jack Hughes’s skates and rifling a shot in close.

New Jersey’s most sustained pressure came while Lohrei was in the penalty box for slashing Michael McLeod. Nico Hischier was poised to shoot but misfired once and whiffed on potential one-timers.

Morgan Geekie finally broke the ice at 16:51 of the first period, collecting a rebound of Jersey Boy James van Riemsdyk’s wrister and curling the puck past a sprawling Vanecek.

There was some great passing on the sequence, with Lohrei keeping the puck in at the point and firing to Heinen along the boards. As a Devil approached, Heinen put in on JVR’s tape and he ripped it for the lead.

Timo Meier woke the docile crowd up right off the bat in the second, but Swayman squeezed the pads on him.

Boston was awarded its first power play when John Marino tripped Charlie Coyle at the net front but the unit, missing Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy, looked discombobulated and failed to generate any chances.

Meier landed another sizzler, but he couldn’t dent Swayman (though the goalie wasn’t completely sold as he looked back in the net).

Bratt had a great chance on a partial breakaway, but Brandon Carlo cut down the angle and Swayman squashed the Devils’ wrister.

Van Riemsdyk fielded a Heinen relay, but Vanecek just got a piece.

Geekie continued to keep his feet moving and generated several set ups for Pastrnak twice with slick passing, but Vanecek got just enough to keep it out of the net.

Carlo went off for tripping Jack Hughes and though the Devils landed just one shot on Swayman, it was a doozy. Stationed at the dot to Swayman’s left, Dawson Mercer unleashed a howitzer that a sliding Swayman batted away.

Pastrnak nearly doubled Boston’s lead with a breakout and toe drag around Simon Nemec, but Vanecek flashed his left pad just as Pastrnak was crashing his crease.

The Devils did knot the score on Mercer’s even-strength goal 2:34 into the third period.

