Celtics sign forward Drew Peterson to two-way contract

The Celtics have agreed to sign rookie forward Drew Peterson to a two-way contract, a league source confirmed Wednesday. The opening was created when the Celtics waived two-way contract player Nathan Knight on Tuesday.
Peterson, 24, started his college career at Rice before transferring to Southern Cal, where he was a two-time All-Pac 10 selection. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds as a fifth-year senior last season before going undrafted in June.
Peterson was in training camp with the Heat and signed with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce after being waived. In 13 games with the Skyforce this season, Peterson averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line.
