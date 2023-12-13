Coach Jim Montgomery, Bruins benefit from Matt Grzelcyk bringing the energy from the blue line

The NHL season is a grind with the number of games and extensive travel. There’s limited practice time and oftentimes those sessions can lack the necessary juice needed to get everything installed and/or fine-tuned.

The Charlestown kid is adept at getting his teammates going with his spirited play whether it’s in a game or, equally important, a practice.

Such was the case Monday when the Bruins sputtered along during the first half of practice. Coach Jim Montgomery let his players know things were not up to par. That’s when Grzelcyk and fellow defenseman Hampus Lindholm stepped on the throttle and turned up the intensity for the final 25 minutes or so.

It’s a fine line between pushing your teammates physically while also making sure you don’t push them over the edge toward injuries.

Grzelyck has emerged a leader among a blue line corps that is missing his regular partner, Charlie McAvoy (upper-body injury), as well as Derek Forbort (lower-body injury). As a result, his minutes are up in all situations.

“[He’s] a guy that we rely on heavily,” Montgomery said Wednesday prior to his team taking on the Devils at Prudential Center. “He’s excellent at going from offense to defense and defense to offense. His brain is high end, his feet are high end. So, he really helps us in transition both ways.”

Grzelcyk believes the style Montgomery likes to play — having his defenseman jump in on the offensive end — fits right in with not only his strengths, but the entire squad of blue liners.

“You’ve got to know who you’re out there against and there’s some forwards who like to maybe cheat the other way and try to get behind you and play offense, so you have to be mindful of that,” Grzelcyk said. “But, yeah, when it’s your time, not only with the puck, but just getting up in the play and getting your gaps right. I think trying to play that three-quarter ice game, I think that that suits us all. I think we can all skate pretty well, so we enjoy playing that way.”

Grzelcyk missed 10 games earlier this season with an upper-body ailment and acknowledge there was some rust to knock off upon his return. He’s feeling more in the flow now.

“I think it’s tough to simulate the timing and the speed in which you’re playing,” he said. “I think I felt really good coming back physically. I think maybe sometimes it takes a little bit to catch up, just reading the play and getting a gap. So, I feel a lot better now. It feels pretty much back to normal.”

Grzelcyk has been paired with Brandon Carlo recently and Montgomery likes the way the two young veterans have meshed.

“Well, they’ve played together a lot,” Montgomery said. “I know that [Grzelcyk’s] usually with McAvoy, but I think if you look at the yin and yang of someone having great feet and having a great mind with another guy that has great feet length in the mind, it leads to us getting out of our end real quick.”

Grzelcyk appreciates the consistency of Carlo’s game.

“You know where he is going to be on the ice and he communicates very well, especially in the D zone,” he said. “He’s initiating when he’s closing plays off. It kind of allows me to read the play very quickly. And even with the puck, he’s talking to me a lot and letting me know areas that I might have open in a split second. And little things like that I think helps you break out a lot easier.”

Lindholm maintains ‘A’ grade

With McAvoy out, Lindholm continued to wear the ‘A’ as the alternate alternate captain … The Bruins are off Thursday before back-to-backs with the New Yorks on Friday (against the Islanders on Long Island) and Saturday (at home vs. the Rangers) … Devils defenseman John Marino (of the North Easton Marinos) is an alum of Catholic Memorial and Harvard … Defenseman Dougie Hamilton, Boston’s first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in 2011, is on injured reserve for New Jersey with a torn pectoral muscle … Rafter check: The Devils‘ five retired numbers belong to Ken Daneyko (3), Scott Stevens (4), Patrik Elias (26), Scott Niedermayer (27), and Martin Brodeur (30) … Song of the night: “Hungry Heart,” by Bruce Springsteen (hey, it’s Jersey for cracking ice).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.