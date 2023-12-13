Don’t bring your tanking aspirations into the Patriots’ locker room

In fact, there are some Patriots players who are downright rankled at the idea tanking might be the best course of action.

There are New Englanders who started celebrating every Patriots’ loss, anticipating a better draft selection with each defeat. However, the roster doesn’t share that enthusiasm for losing .

FOXBOROUGH — Do not suggest the idea of “tanking” to anyone in the Patriots’ locker room.

“That’s BS,” said linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.

“We aren’t here just to give games up,” defensive tackle Christian Barmore said when asked if there was a message to those who might suggest that a win is exactly what they don’t need right now. “We’re here to play football.”

“We’re competitors,” explained defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. “Winners win, you know what I’m saying? And people who don’t understand that are the ones who are thinking about tanking.”

The tanking talk started around the middle of October following an ugly road loss to the Raiders that dropped the team to 1-5. For some, the realization that New England could be on track for one of its best draft picks in recent history sparked a curious transformation where some began rooting against the team.

But at this point, the locker room feels as connected as ever, according to special teams captain Matthew Slater.

“For us, as competitors, we want to go out and perform well, regardless of the circumstances,” said Slater. “We want to have success. [Thursday’s win] gives us some confidence and hopefully, a little bit of a spark. Because we’re going to need every spark we can get playing against the Chiefs.”

For years, the Patriots have been celebrated as being able to play their best football after Thanksgiving. Now, there are those with an eye on top draft prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Marvin Harrison, Jr.

With that in mind, the Patriots (3-10), who currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, have four games remaining. Three of them — the Chiefs, Broncos, and Bills — are against teams with a .500 record or better.

As for their competition for the No. 1 choice, the Panthers (who dealt their top pick to the Bears) are currently 1-12. Three of their four games are against teams that are under .500, so the path to the top pick is clearer for Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals — who are tied with New England at 3-10, but the Patriots hold the tiebreaker — round out the current top 3, and two of their four games are against plus-.500 teams.

Regardless, the Patriots’ roster isn’t focused on that.

“The most important thing, of course, is to win,” quarterback Bailey Zappe told WEEI on Monday. “And that’s the thing that I try to do every week is to try to do my job the best I can. To put the team in the best possible situation to win games.”

Wise says he understands the thought process behind tanking, but adds that the idea is analogous to having relationship woes with a significant other.

“It’s almost like if you have a relationship with a partner, and you’re married, and things aren’t going well, ‘You know what? I’m going to go tank this marriage. Go find another draft pick,’” Wise said with a chuckle.

“You make it work. You win. You keep winning. And the next thing you know, you’re back on top.”

Wilson alluded to the fact that making a conscious decision to tank — especially in a locker room with young, occasionally impressionable players — can be the sort of thing that unknowingly infects a franchise.

“As a human in general, you never want to tell yourself to lose. You never want to be at that point,” Wilson said. “The person who says ‘tank’ wouldn’t tell their kid, ‘Hey, go lose that game.’ You know what I’m saying?

“There’s a lot of pride that goes into playing competitive sports. We try to win every game. We’ve just been getting the short end of the stick, not being able to finish a few games.

“We play to win. No one in this locker room is playing to lose.”

So in the end, while we’ve seen “Suck for Luck” and “Tank for Tua,” do not expect the Patriots’ roster to willingly engage in a “Winless for Williams” or “Play for Maye” campaign over the last month of the season.

“I think our fans see what other teams have done. Not to point fingers or anything, but right or wrong, it’s just not how we conduct business here,” Wise said.

“As a competitor, as a member of this team, this year, our job is to win. Go out there and win.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.