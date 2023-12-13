EMass girls’ basketball: Netting the winner in OT, Lowell Catholic’s Janae Holmes headlines Players of the Week

Janae Holmes, Lowell Catholic — Holmes, only a seventh grader, scored a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers, including the winner as time expired to beat Greater Lowell, 53-50, in overtime.

Bella Bingham, Walpole — With a career-high 27 points, the sophomore helped the Timberwolves earn a season-opening 65-57 win vs. Weymouth.

Olivia Baytarian, Acton-Boxborough — The sophomore guard drilled 10 3-pointers en route to 34 points in a 53-41 victory against Shrewsbury.

Emily Collins, Winchester — The All-Scholastic forward began her senior season with 29 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-46 victory over Wilmington.

Logan Lomasney, Peabody — The senior’s 21-point, 10-rebound, 6-assist performance helped the Tanners prevail, 56-38, against Masconomet.

Lili Shanahan, Cape Cod Academy — Shanahan, a junior, kicked off the season with 21 points in a 38-18 win against Nantucket, then surpassed 1,000 career points in Tuesday’s 67-30 loss to Dennis-Yarmouth.

