HS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: With impressive starts, Foxborough and Bishop Feehan still 1-2 in Globe’s Top 20

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated December 13, 2023, 45 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan flexed their muscles with two commanding victories in their respective season openers, and retain the top two spots in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll.

Walpole withstood a challenge from Weymouth, and Winchester powered past Wilmington to move up. Though it won’t count toward records, St. Mary’s dismantled Andover in an endowment game. Pentucket also rolled past Dracut in an endowment game and joins the rankings. Oliver Ames made a statement in the Hockomock League with its 58-39 win over Franklin.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 14, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough1-0-01
2.Bishop Feehan1-0-02
3.Cathedral0-2-03
4.Medfield1-0-04
5.Bishop Fenwick1-0-06
6.Walpole1-0-07
7.Winchester1-0-09
8.St. Mary’s1-0-012
9.Wakefield0-0-010
10.Oliver Ames1-0-017
11.Norwell0-0-013
12.Bridgewater-Raynham1-0-019
13.Newburyport0-0-015
14.Norwood1-0-018
15.Woburn1-1-05
16.Franklin0-1-08
17.Notre Dame (Hingham)0-0-016
18.Pentucket0-0-0
19.Andover0-0-011
20.Central Catholic0-0-020

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

