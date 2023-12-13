EMass girls’ basketball: With impressive starts, Foxborough and Bishop Feehan still 1-2 in Globe’s Top 20

MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan flexed their muscles with two commanding victories in their respective season openers, and retain the top two spots in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll.

Walpole withstood a challenge from Weymouth, and Winchester powered past Wilmington to move up. Though it won’t count toward records, St. Mary’s dismantled Andover in an endowment game. Pentucket also rolled past Dracut in an endowment game and joins the rankings. Oliver Ames made a statement in the Hockomock League with its 58-39 win over Franklin.