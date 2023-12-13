The Harvard women’s hockey team is winless on Saturdays, and coach Laura Bellamy and the Crimson plan to change that

“We’re going to make some adjustments for our Saturdays,” said Bellamy, Harvard’s record-setting goalie from 2009-13. “Those have been tougher games for us. We tend to play pretty well on Friday and see a lot of progress, and then it’s hard for us to sustain that.”

It’s a problem that new Crimson coach Laura Bellamy seeks to solve during the semester break.

Friday nights are all right for Harvard women’s hockey, but Saturdays? Those are another story.

Two of those Friday successes included a win and a tie against nationally ranked teams. On Nov. 3, the Crimson (2-12-1) skated to a 1-1 tie with No. 15 Princeton. On Dec. 1, they defeated No. 8 St. Lawrence, 1-0. Harvard’s other win came on a Tuesday (3-1 over Boston University this week), but it is winless on Saturdays.

“We have a pretty small roster,” said Bellamy. “We’re trying to get in good shape here over the break and make some systematic changes so that we can play better on [Saturdays].”

After eight years on the staff at powerhouse Minnesota Duluth, Bellamy returned to Harvard in August. Katey Stone, who had served for 29 years, resigned after an investigation into her coaching conduct.

Bellamy inherited a roster that might be smaller than some ECAC Hockey opponents, but it has several promising players, including leading scorers Gwyn Lapp (an Andover native) and Shannon Hollands. Bellamy’s face lights up when she talks about their play.

“Gwyn’s a great athlete,” said Bellamy. “She played a lot of sports growing up. You can see that at the front of the net. She can tip absolutely anything. She’s got really good hand-eye coordination. You kind of see the lacrosse skills come out in her at the front of the net.

“[Shannon] is as strong as any player in our league on her edges. She likes to play a physical brand of hockey. She has a really, really good shot, and honestly, I think we’ll see more of it in the second half.”

Like last season, Harvard is reliant on junior Alex Pellicci in net. She has played all 15 games, making a season-high 52 saves in the victory over St. Lawrence.

“She’s just played some really big games for us, and adding consistency to that is the focus for the second half,” said Bellamy. “She’s certainly capable.”

With one semester of head coaching under her belt, Bellamy feels her team can only improve. She views the Beanpot as wide open, and thinks her team could contend. Bellamy also is eager for this season’s new ECAC Hockey playoff format, where every team qualifies.

“We’re not seeing a ton of wins yet, but we’re really happy with the progress we’ve made,” said Bellamy.

BU bounces back

Last week, BU coach Tara Watchorn said she wanted her team to be more consistent. The Terriers have done just that, winning two games last weekend and leaving the basement of the Hockey East standings with records of 8-8-2, 6-6-1.

BU’s victories over Holy Cross (2-1) and Providence (5-1) were powered by contributions across the roster. Maine transfer Luisa Welcke scored two power-play goals, one in each game. Canada U18 national team alum Alex Law had one of the best games of her young college career, scoring a goal and an assist against Providence. Alexa Matses, a graduate transfer from Northeastern, picked up her first Hockey East Goaltender of the Week honors after recording a .955 save percentage against the Friars.

In a week when many teams were off because of finals, BU’s wins catapulted it from ninth in Hockey East to a tie for sixth with Maine. Boston College and UConn top the league standings with 28 points.

Beanpot boost

On Aug. 30, Nebraska women’s volleyball set the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event, drawing 91,648 to Memorial Stadium. A local business has been inspired by the feat.

WomenX, a Cambridge company offering online community and courses for women, has begun the #BostonUnites campaign, seeking to sell out the Women’s Beanpot championship and consolation games at the TD Garden Jan. 23. The company is offering discounted tickets via its platform.

Mary Ciampa, founder of WomenX, is a Northeastern graduate and longtime Beanpot attendee.

“When I saw that Nebraska filled their 92,000-seat stadium for a women’s volleyball game this past August, I thought, ‘Game on!’ said Ciampa. “Boston can do this.”

Ciampa is working with several members of the Beanpot Hall of Fame and women’s hockey community. More information is on WomenX’s website and social media platforms

Big plans

Two Northeastern recruits have been named to Canada’s roster for the U18 World Championship in January. Forwards Morgan Jackson and Stryker Zablocki are headed to the tournament in Zug, Switzerland . . . Casey O’Brien, a Milton native and senior forward at Wisconsin, was a late addition to the US roster for this weekend’s Rivalry Series games against Canada in Ontario. It marks her senior Team USA debut. She has eight goals and 18 assists for the Badgers this season.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.