Is something behind Joe Mazzulla’s recent praise for Jayson Tatum? And six other Celtics thoughts.

“Tonight’s another example of success looking different for everybody, and everyone’s talking about KP’s second half,” Mazzulla said. “I thought Jayson’s ability to dominate . . . [it] was one of his most well-rounded games which he played, and he had an impact on every level of the game, whether it was rebounding, defense, deflections, threes, scoring in the paint, assists, and passes.”

This has been a fairly common approach during Brown’s uneven start, but the unprompted praise for Tatum has been a relatively new development.

When Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Kristaps Porzingis’s strong second half in the win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, he shifted the conversation toward the contributions of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Mazzulla’s overarching point is that Tatum should not simply be judged on his shooting numbers and point totals. On this night, he was 7 for 19 with four turnovers.

But even some of the other metrics Mazzulla chose to highlight were not exactly sparkling. Tatum had two deflections, tied for the fewest among starters. He did not recover any loose balls. He contested four shots, tied for fifth with Luke Kornet, who played just eight minutes. Tatum made just 2 of 9 3-pointers, dropping his season percentage to a career-low 34.9. All 10 of his rebounds came on the defensive end.

Tatum did register a pair of blocked shots, the Cavaliers were just 2 for 9 while being defended by him, and Mazzulla pointed out how his screens helped free up Derrick White. Nevertheless, it felt as if Mazzulla was trying to send a message to Tatum while also voicing his support for him, because he knows how essential his buy-in will be for this team’s success.

Tatum is attempting 19.4 shots per game and his usage rate is 29.1. Both marks are his lowest since 2019-20. The additions of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have unlocked plenty for the Celtics, and it is hard to argue with the results: Boston has roared to a 17-5 start against one of the toughest schedules in the NBA.

But for now, it appears that these adjustments will lead to more relatively quiet nights from Tatum, at least as far as massive stat lines are concerned. After averaging 30.1 points a season ago, Tatum has topped the 25-point mark just once in his last five games.

But he remains the franchise’s cornerstone and the key to success this season, and the Celtics need to keep him engaged. Maybe Mazzulla’s recent push to prop him up has been related to that realization, or maybe he simply wants Tatum to know he appreciates the ways in which he is sacrificing for the greater good.

▪ Speaking of Tatum, he snapped an 0-for-5 start from beyond the arc Tuesday by drilling a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:36 left in the third quarter. But that has been an unusual location for him.

This season, Tatum has attempted just 17 3-pointers from the corners, compared with 172 from above the break. This is not a new trend. He attempted 59 corner 3-pointers last season and 84 the season before, while taking a total of 1,363 from above the break.

But he has made 42.5 percent of these shorter corner attempts, compared with 34.3 percent of his other tries. When Tatum was asked about his shot profile, he sounded a bit stumped.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s a good question. I don’t think I have the answer exactly why, just, you know, spacing is key. I’m in a lot of the actions, whether I’m handling the ball, setting picks on the ball at the top, trying to get in the middle to get behind the defense, getting it in the seams, making the right play. In transition, depending if you’re above the ball, you can run to the corner and things like that. But why? I don’t know.”

▪ The Celtics on Tuesday waived two-way contract player Nathan Knight. I’m told they intend to fill the spot with a developmental player over the next few days.

▪ The Celtics grabbed another clutch win on Tuesday, making them 8-4 this season in games that were within 5 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. Their .667 winning percentage is a tick up from last season, when they were 24-13 (.649). But they were just 5-6 in the clutch in last season’s playoffs, and a grisly 13-22 during the 2021-22 regular season, which lead to a Finals berth anyway.

“I think getting to the free throw line is important, and I think being able to throw the ball into the post is important,” Mazzulla said. “When we get to our proper spacing, and we can get free throws at the end of the fourth quarter, I think that’s one thing that we haven’t been able to generate is free throw opportunities. So getting the ball into the paint closer to the basket, trying to get fouled, making sure we play physical basketball, I think that helps with that, and then making sure we don’t turn it over. "

▪ Legendary Globe scribe Bob Ryan checked in via email from Strasbourg, France, to report that an NBA-themed store in the city is packed with Tatum items.

▪ Until Grant Williams returned from a knee injury to score 19 points in the Mavericks’ win over the Lakers on Tuesday, all four Celtics rotation players who were traded this past summer were out with injuries.

Williams joined Robert Williams (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (knee), and Marcus Smart (ankle) on the sidelines. Robert Williams is out for the season with an ACL tear, while Brogdon and Smart could return soon.

▪ Porzingis tipped his cap to Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for converting a monstrous one-handed dunk over him midway through the first quarter Tuesday.

“I knew it was coming, too,” Porzingis said. “He got me. He started dribbling and I’m like, ‘Oh, man.’ He has this long arm, he stretches all the way out, and I see it coming. I’m like, ‘I have to go for it,’ and he got me. Tonight, I did not get him back, but usually we get each other one time every game.”

Porzingis pointed out that the teams meet again Thursday.

“So, hopefully it’s my turn,” he said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.