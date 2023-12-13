How to help your young athlete: Advice for navigating school sports from mental health professionals

The 28-year-old now runs the Self Help Tour, working with young athletes, parents, and coaches to develop emotional intelligence and confidence. Joseph shares his story of struggle and personal growth as a player, and also hears the vulnerabilities and concerns of kids across the country.

Kaleb Joseph, a native of Nashua, N.H., was a nationally ranked high school basketball player at Cushing Academy who went on to play in college and overseas. He also battled addiction, depression, and anxiety as he ascended through the highest levels of competition.

Kaleb Joseph (right) felt the harmful affects of outside pressure while playing college basketball. The New Hampshire native now works with young athletes to help them build mental strength.

“I thought there was a disconnect in the experience that me and my teammates were having, in comparison to what the adults, the coaches, the parents were seeing,” Joseph said. “And I think it’s only gotten bigger.”

These days, young athletes perform under a glaring spotlight. The Globe spoke with four local mental health professionals to hear their insights about how you can help your athlete succeed during the high school sports season.

Social media madness

Joseph has worked with local school programs, like the 2022-23 state champion Andover girls’ basketball team, and elite recruits, including top national prospects in the Nike Skills Academy. He says teenagers across the board face a common stressor: expectations created by social media.

“The stage of these kids’ lives that they’re in when they’re being bombarded with the comparison games that come with social media, while trying to figure out who they are, while navigating sports — I think I think it’s gotten worse,” Joseph said.

It’s practically impossible for athletes to log on and not find posts from friends and competitors about their achievements, collegiate offers, training plans, and highlights. And because social media has evolved at such a rapid pace, parents and coaches often lack the experience and tools to manage their player’s expectations.

“Now you have that [older] generation parenting and coaching this younger generation who innately has a significantly different experience that comes with more social pressure,” Joseph said. “And the adults don’t have the tools to give these kids, so these kids are trying to figure these things out on their own, which makes them feel even more isolated.”

High school sports can already be a bright spotlight for young athletes, and social media only adds to the audience. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Dr. Sharon Chirban is the founder of Boston-based Amplify Wellness and Performance. She has more than 25 years of experience in clinical psychology, and has seen how the public stage has changed.

“If performing well on a Friday night high school football game in front of your local town was the thing that made things feel intense — the audience and the broadcasting is just so much larger than that,” she said.

Chirban says social media skews just how statistically unlikely it is for most high school athletes to make to the next level. Teenagers already face enough developmental challenges when trying to fit into the world around them.

“Social media just kind of puts adolescent struggle on steroids,” she said.

Playing through pressure

So how can a young person block out the constant noise — and still play their best in a big game?

There’s no magic exercise, says Stu Singer, mental performance coach for the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Athletes can take some deep breaths, but they cannot flip a switch to be in the right mental state for that critical free throw. Singer emphasized that developing the right mindset for facing pressure is a long process.

Singer is a proponent of mindfulness training, which he defines as teaching the brain to “be present to the moment without judging the moment.” If an athlete can impartially examine their feelings, and take control of themselves in that moment, it can help ease anxiety.

“You’re not judging yourself for being stressed. You’re just like, ‘I’m noticing right now that I can feel the tension that comes with stress in my body,’” Singer said. “And then you’re coming back to the present. So you might ground your back to your breathing, you might ground your back to a sound; you might ground your back to the ceiling or your body connected to the floor. And what you’re doing in that moment is taking yourself out of the future.”

Consistently practicing mindfulness can help athletes develop the right mind-set for those critical moments in big games. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Joseph, for the athletes he works with, has developed a four-step process called the “reset system.” First, an athlete creates an intention for a game or practice that they can control (for example: You might not be able to control if you score a goal, but you can control shooting the ball when you’re open). Then, the athlete commits to that plan. Afterwards, they take a long reflection on how their plan lined up with the outcome. Finally, the reset: being comfortable with letting the results go and moving on.

“Through that process of building that habit and working that system, every single day, every time you go to the court, it rewires how your brain digests the basketball experience,” Joseph said.

Mindfulness won’t eliminate pressure from a young athlete’s life, but it can give them a tool to manage it.

“Stress and anxiety is really a prediction of: What if I miss this foul shot?” Singer said. “And by doing all these mental reps for, you know, 10 minutes a day for days upon days, you actually create the ability to not let yourself do what we might say is mental time travel.”

How can parents help?

The pressure facing a young athlete can often come from parents.

Dr. Adam Naylor works for Telos Sports Performance Consulting and has worked with Stanley Cup champions and Olympians, as well as student-athletes and their families. He uses the phrase “caring run amok” to describe the parents who start with their heart in the right place, but get lost in the effort to make their child’s success easier.

“We don’t want our kids to struggle, at least if we have enough resources to stop them from struggling,” he said. “But actually, struggle is really important in sport. Healthy struggles are important. I always ask parents to go, ‘Is this a healthy struggle or an unhealthy struggle for your kid?’ Because if it’s healthy, you have to walk away. You have to let it happen.”

High school sports parents may have their child's best interests at heart, but must remember not to lose sight of what's important in youth athletics. Libby O'Neill for The Boston Glo

Parents can also get ensnared in the web of comparison and competition, especially if they’re pouring money into their child’s athletic development. Naylor is concerned the commercialization of youth sports leads parents to thinking about a child’s growth as an investment — but he also understands it is hard not to expect results when a family makes a financial commitment.

Naylor recalls a seminar he ran at Boston University 20 years ago, and a particularly important question from a mother in the audience.

“She said, ‘This is all great Adam, but do you think there’s any chance I might get a little bit of a return on my investment?’ The way she asked it was perfect, because she knew it was kind of the wrong question,” he said. “And it was a human question. And just the fact that she was brave enough to articulate that makes the decisions easier. If there’s that acknowledgement, going, ‘My kid’s not a stock,’ we probably do things with less stress [and] more joyfully.”

Mental toughness vs. mental health

These days, more teams are employing mental health professionals, and the conversation has shifted to focus on the whole wellbeing of an athlete.

“Twenty years ago, sports psychology was primarily focused on performance, and nothing about emotion [or] mental health was part of the conversation,” Chirban said.

Professional athletes have set positive examples for kids. Chirban respected Simone Biles’s decision to step away from gymnastics during the 2021 Olympics and prioritize her mental health. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Kevin Love are viewed as positive examples for how they have opened up about their own journeys.

Simone Biles has been unafraid to prioritize her mental health, even if it has meant taking a break from gymnastics. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Still, there are is a lingering stigma in sports about communicating real emotions.

“Mental toughness is not the same as being healthy mentally,” Naylor said. “Mental toughness should not be unhealthy.”

How do we get children to buy into the value of communicating emotions? To Joseph, adults need to lead by example.

“I teach them the power of vulnerability,” he said. “The power of taking off your mask and allowing your athletes — allowing your children — to see you when at your lowest and everything in between. Because I think that for some reason, adults feel like they have to wear this mask and pretend like they have their [expletive] figured out at all times.

“I think it does something to a kid when you see your parents struggle, but you also see them try to navigate it and try to work through it, versus just projecting their feelings and projecting negative energy onto everyone else,” he added.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.