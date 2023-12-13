MIAA suspends Pope Francis hockey coach for season

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has levied a one-year suspension on Brian Foley, the 18-year boys’ hockey coach at defending Division 1 state champion Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield, for violating Rule 40 (out-of-season coach-athlete contact limitations) in the MIAA Handbook.

Pope Francis has appealed the ruling with the MIAA. In a response to a request from the Globe, Foley said he had been advised not to comment.

Per a statement, the MIAA launched a formal investigation into Foley on Nov. 27th after a formal allegation from a member school was submitted to the governing body. The ruling was put into place on December 11.