MIAA suspends Pope Francis hockey coach for season

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has levied a one-year suspension on Brian Foley, the 18-year boys’ hockey coach at defending Division 1 state champion Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield, for violating Rule 40 (out-of-season coach-athlete contact limitations) in the MIAA Handbook.
Pope Francis has appealed the ruling with the MIAA. In a response to a request from the Globe, Foley said he had been advised not to comment.
Per a statement, the MIAA launched a formal investigation into Foley on Nov. 27th after a formal allegation from a member school was submitted to the governing body. The ruling was put into place on December 11.
Pope Francis is scheduled to open the regular season Saturday night (5:30 p.m.) against Notre Dame-West Haven in a Christmas Tournament at Sacred Heart University. Assistant Daniel Fenton will serve as interim coach.
A 1982 graduate of the former Cathedral High, Foley guided Pope Francis to a 21-2-3 record last season, culminating with a 3-2 win over Xaverian at TD Garden for the program’s first championship. In 2016, Cathedral merged with Holyoke Catholic to form Pope Francis.
Foley played hockey and baseball at Holy Cross.
