MIAA’s tournament management committee votes for no change in Power Ranking formula

To lessen the importance of MOV and strength of schedule (SOS) in the equation, adding a win-loss component to the formula was put in front of the MIAA’s tournament management committee Wednesday, the proposal created by assistant director Jim Clark after running numerous modules over the past year.

FRANKLIN — Since its implementation for the Fall 2021 season, coaches, athletic directors, and administrators have been uncomfortable with margin of victory being a key component in the state’s Power Ranking formula for tournament seeding.

MIAA deputy director Sherry Bryant said the percentage of regular-season games exceeding the current cap on margin of victory (three goals in soccer, 10 points in basketball, 14 points in football) has not changed since the change to the statewide tournament in 2021. Before the current postseason, 40 percent of basketball games were 10 points or less, and that number has held steady the past couple of seasons.

In an 11-5 vote Wednesday, the TMC chose to stick with the current equation. A second vote to use a win-loss component in football for the next two seasons also failed, 12-4.

“The arguments against it working are becoming more and more difficult to come up with,” TMC chair Shaun Hart said of the current format. “The margin of victory piece, philosophically, I understand there’s a difference to it. I don’t subscribe to it, but I don’t dismiss it either.”

From the fall tournament, the higher-seeded team won 78 percent of the football games, 80 percent in volleyball and soccer, and more than 90 percent in field hockey.

It was a vote that had been months in the making, but the desire to add a win-loss component was ratcheted up recently as perennial football power Everett failed to qualify for the Division 1 playoffs despite a 7-1 regular season, ranked 18th beyond Leominster (4-4) and Braintree (4-4) in a 16-team bracket.

Six games against weaker Greater Boston League competition resulted in the Crimson Tide having the only negative opposition rating number among 33 teams in Division 1.

One of the votes for tweaking the formula was Springfield AD Dwayne Early, who has had a hard time getting games for Springfield Central – the only Division 1 school west of Worcester.



