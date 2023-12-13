The NFL has a player-development problem, one that resurrecting a league like NFL Europe could solve

When any industry sees its product declining, the answer is investing more in research and development. It’s time for the NFL and its money bags owners to bring back a developmental league to boost the dearth of NFL-caliber quarterbacks and offensive linemen, positions at the epicenter of the level-of-play problem. It’s time to resurrect the World League of American Football, a.k.a. the World League, a.k.a. NFL Europe, a.k.a. NFL Europa. By any name, it’s necessary.

As he was with his passes, Tom Brady was right on the money when he lamented that he “sees a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL.” Tell ‘em, Tommy. NFL ennui is a real condition this season. Teams are bunched tighter than a pair of skinny jeans on a pumped-up powerlifter.

The NFL must confront its quality control problem. The quantity of games has never been higher with the 17-game regular season. But the quality of the pigskin product feels like it’s wanting and waning. Roger that, Commissioner Goodell?

The NFL put that league out of business in 2007, saying it was losing $30 million per year. That’s a drop in the bucket for a $12 billion enterprise. Now, $30 million is the going rate for an average experienced starting quarterback, which the league could use more of.

NFL Europe existed from 1991-2007 with a two-season hiatus (1993 and 1994). It helped launch the careers of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Brad Johnson, as well as Jake Delhomme, who lost a Super Bowl to the Patriots. The league also counts the second-most important player in Patriots history among its alumni, placekicker Adam Vinatieri, and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison.

Teams used to allocate players to that league. It filled the experience gap for players lodged at the back half of rosters, fringe prospects fighting for a career. That’s what the NFL needs to bolster the player pipeline.

The NFL would tell you there’s zero problem with the current caliber of play, which has degraded along with the implementation of prohibitions on padded practices (preseason and regular season).

The league props up the product by incessantly citing how competitive games are. Parity is the gridiron Holy Grail. According to the NFL, 149 of 208 games this season (71.6 percent) have been within one score in the fourth quarter.

However, the league is conflating parity and mediocrity, confusing unpredictability with quality. Give me games with high-level execution to ones that are just close. The 3-10 Patriots play a bevy of close games. Are they quality? No.

Offensive line play has reached a crisis level. Every team is looking for more offensive line depth. It’s not a coincidence that the best teams in the NFL this season — the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, and Ravens — are among the best at identifying and developing offensive linemen. The rise of the Lions is due in large part to their investment in a top-notch line.

The sack percentage this season is 7.1 percent. That’s the highest since 1998 (7.2). The last time it was above 7 percent, Brady was a fourth-string rookie eating nachos in 2000.

Starting quarterbacks are becoming an endangered species. The latest lost for the season is Chargers QB Justin Herbert with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. The drop-off between the starters and the backups is noticeable and considerable.

CBS Sports.com had an excellent story from my fellow Lynn native Shanna McCarriston chronicling the quarterback changes. She points out half of the league’s 32 teams have used multiple starting quarterbacks, and there have been 54 starting QBs. Last year saw a record 68.

Sixteen starting quarterbacks have missed games with injuries. Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Herbert are done for the year. Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles’ in Week 1 for the Jets, could join them.

Yes, there are nice stories such as Jake Browning in Cincinnati and Tommy DeVito, the football version of Linsanity in New York/New Jersey. But such things are not meant to last. DeVito holds the ball longer than the run time of “Oppenheimer” and takes too many sacks.

These guys are tourniquets on a wound that only a true developmental league can heal.

Quarterback is a position where you learn hands-on. QBs need competitive reps, but those are sparse.

Hence, the need for a developmental league where they can receive on-the-job training.

When Herbert was knocked out Sunday, NFL QB-turned-announcer Matt Ryan was asked how many reps the backups usually get. “None,” said Ryan.

The 2016 NFL MVP said it’s difficult for a backup such as Herbert’s, Easton Stick, who before Sunday had thrown one pass since entering the league in 2020, to have rhythm without playing experience and with a lack of reps.

A developmental league could also buttress the pool of capable offensive linemen. The Patriots were scrambling for offensive line depth out of training camp. They swung desperation deals for Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Players such as Lowe, thrown into fire early in the season, would surely benefit from honing their craft in a developmental league.

Former Patriots guard Brian Waters entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent fullback/linebacker with the Chiefs in 2000. He played for the Berlin Thunder in 2001. Waters became a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

An added benefit of reinstating NFL Europe would be furthering the NFL’s efforts to proselytize the product overseas. When the Patriots played the Colts in Frankfurt there were many fans adorned in old Frankfurt Galaxy duds.

The Galaxy were one of the six teams in the final version of NFL Europe. The league boasted five German teams and the Amsterdam Admirals. But during its existence, it also had teams in London, Barcelona, and a Scotland-based club.

As the league considers playing games in more foreign countries, it would behoove the NFL to have cleats on the ground and a football foothold in Europe again. The league is considering Spain (as soon as 2024) and France as potential hosts for regular-season games.

Branching beyond Europe, Brazil, which trails only the US and Mexico in NFL fans, according to American Football International, is under consideration.

Growing the player pool and the revenue pool is an existential mandate.

Multiple coaches, including Bill Belichick, have served up this saw: If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.

It’s up to the league and the owners to decide if they’ll settle for the status quo or invest in better player development and a better product.

