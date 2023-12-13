Nothing comes easy for the Celtics against the Cavaliers, and Joe Mazzulla expects such tests

The Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers have given the Celtics issues the past two years, including winning three times last season. The Celtics fully expected a major tussle Tuesday night at TD Garden and walked away bruised but victorious, 120-113 .

True, the Cavaliers, on the second game of a back-to-back, played Monday night some 1,300 miles away in Orlando. The Celtics were nearly 12-point favorites, but those who make the odds are obviously unaware of the history of this matchup.

Joe Mazzulla was visibly annoyed at the assertion that his Eastern Conference-leading Celtics were supposed to beat the visiting Cavaliers with ease, as they are expected to with most opponents.

Advertisement

What we’re learning a quarter of a way into the season is the Eastern Conference is deep and balanced. Five games separate the top nine teams in the East, and the ninth-seeded Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-point lead late in the first quarter and looked like the more energetic and passionate team.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics’ efficiency and intensity eventually arrived, although about an hour late. They managed to fight off the Cavaliers in a game that they could never fully control. They had difficulty stopping the trio of Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Caris LeVert; they allowed former Celtic Max Strus to drill five 3-pointers.

Yet, the Boston defense confused and baffled the Cavaliers when it counted. And they were able to get key buckets from Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown to seal another win. And this is a win they should covet and cherish.

“I think it’s the expectation of what’s supposed to be an easy matchup,” Mazzulla said of the assumption the Celtics would coast. “That would be my question to you is, are we supposed to have just all easy matchups? They’re a top-six team in the East. It’s the NBA.

Advertisement

“I get it because we’re the Celtics and we’re supposed to win it every single year that there’s expectations of, ‘Yeah, two or three teams will give you (a hard time) but everyone else will be easy,’ and that’s just not the case. That’s not the NBA.”

The Celtics are in the midst of a four-game stretch against the Cavaliers and Magic, teams whose physicality has overwhelmed them the past two years. Orlando has beaten the Celtics the past four times. Cleveland, which will stay in Boston for Thursday night’s rematch, has given the Celtics issues with its high-scoring backcourt.

This will be a challenging week, and then the Celtics head out West. It’s already been a difficult schedule but the Celtics have made it look easy at times and are second behind the 76ers in point differential. But sometimes the best game lessons, the best experiences, occur in a slugfest like the one the Celtics endured against Cleveland.

“This was a good win, especially with the way we started,” Jayson Tatum said. “We could have went south early. But we stuck with it. We were just thankful to be down 10 at the end of that first quarter. But we were in great spirits. We weren’t discouraged. We missed a lot of shots. We just stuck with it, getting stops and we finally began to make some shots.”

Jayson Tatum was pleased with how the Celtics refocused following their slow start to Tuesday's win. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tensions were high. After Tatum was called for an illegal screen, Mazzulla called timeout on the next stoppage to have an animated conversation with official Courtney Kirkland. Mazzulla demanded to know if Tatum did anything differently in his screening method than any of the Cavaliers in the first three quarters.

Advertisement

“You guys really want me to have to get a fine,” Mazzulla said about discussing the officiating. “I just wanted to see how his day was going, what he had for lunch.”

And then he got serious.

“I wanted to see why he called an illegal screen,” Mazzulla said. “And what we could have done better not to get an illegal screen and I just asked him if that was the first one of the whole game. That’s all. [Kirkland said] yes, because that’s the only one they called. I appreciate the way he handled that.”

And Mazzulla also appreciated the way the Celtics handled themselves after looking disheveled and erratic in the first nine minutes. The Cavaliers forced him to shuttle lineups, call for traps against Mitchell and Garland, and play Tatum nearly 41 minutes to seal it.

“I thought tonight was a good example of like we didn’t fall into that expectation [of winning easy],” Mazzulla said. “To me, we have to be grateful for games like this because it’s an opportunity in game 22 to have to play playoff basketball. I said it in the huddle a few times. We’ve got to be grateful for this. This is a great opportunity and we have to get rid of the expectation that this [in particular] is a tough matchup. This is the NBA. They’re all tough matchups. If we can accept that, that’s going to help us.”

Advertisement

The Celtics should use this week as a litmus test for their toughness and resilience. It’s not going to be easy. They’re going to have to execute offensively and not just hit a bunch of threes. They’re going to have to defend and rebound. They passed the first test, and the hope is that they enter Thursday night more prepared and more precise.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.