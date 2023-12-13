Red Sox sign veteran catcher Roberto Perez to minor league contract

Perez, 34, won back-to-back Gold Gloves with Cleveland in 2019-20. He played in just five games for the Giants this year before a season-ending right rotator cuff strain.

The Red Sox signed veteran catcher Roberto Perez to a minor league contract worth $1.4 million, a league source confirmed Wednesday. If Perez is added to the big league roster, the deal will include up to $500,000 in potential bonuses.

Perez gives the Sox catching depth while providing a veteran presence. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said at the recent Winter Meetings that he was very comfortable with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire at the position, but if the team saw a need to upgrade, it would do so.

Advertisement

On the surface, Perez isn’t much of an upgrade. His presence, from an on-field perspective, will likely be limited. Yet the Sox continue to build their pitching infrastructure, and Perez spent much of his career with Cleveland, assisting in guiding one of the better staffs in baseball.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.