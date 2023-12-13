scorecardresearch Skip to main content
REVOLUTION

Revolution draw Panama champion in first round of CONCACAF Champions Cup

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,Updated December 13, 2023, 49 minutes ago
The Revolution will compete in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the second time in three years.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

The New England Revolution will open the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup against reigning Panama champion Atlético Independiente.

The Cup, set to begin in February, opens with a two-leg home-and-home first round.

The Revolution, who qualified by finishing sixth in the MLS regular season standings, are making their second Champions Cup appearance, as is Independiente, which qualified by reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Central American Cup.

Independiente, based in La Chorrera outside of Panama City, is a six-time Liga Panamena champion, recently completing a three-peat atop Panama’s topflight.

The new-look CONCACAF Champions Cup features 27 top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean in a five-round knockout tournament. The final will be played June 2.

Advertisement

The winner of the Revolution-Independiente matchup will advance to the Round of 16 to face LD Alajuelense, which earned a first-round bye as the Central American Cup champion.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today