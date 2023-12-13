Revolution draw Panama champion in first round of CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Revolution, who qualified by finishing sixth in the MLS regular season standings, are making their second Champions Cup appearance, as is Independiente, which qualified by reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Central American Cup.

The Cup, set to begin in February, opens with a two-leg home-and-home first round.

The New England Revolution will open the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup against reigning Panama champion Atlético Independiente.

Independiente, based in La Chorrera outside of Panama City, is a six-time Liga Panamena champion, recently completing a three-peat atop Panama’s topflight.

The new-look CONCACAF Champions Cup features 27 top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean in a five-round knockout tournament. The final will be played June 2.

Advertisement

The winner of the Revolution-Independiente matchup will advance to the Round of 16 to face LD Alajuelense, which earned a first-round bye as the Central American Cup champion.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.