Schools Roundup: Nathan Hartunian moves up to heavyweight and delivers as Wayland wrestling completes stunning rally vs. North Attleborough

Milford 55, Franklin 23 — Derek Marcolini at 113 pounds (:11 seconds), 157-pounder Edder Gomes (:40), and heavyweight Oliver McKee (1:07) were speedy to pin, as the Scarlet Hawks (4-0) got seven of their nine wins by pin to earn a Hockomock League win over the Panthers.

Wayland 39, North Attleborough 36 — This nonleague matchup came down to Wayland sophomore Nathan Hartunian, weighing under 200 pounds and competing at heavyweight. He earned a late double-leg takedown in the third period to secure an 8-5 win as the Warriors (1-0) completed a comeback from down 36-6. “I was super proud for Nathan. He’s somebody that’s been a part of our youth program. I’ve known him since he’s a little kid,” said Warriors coach Sean Chase. Down so much, the hosts needed pins and got them from juniors Jaden Kaufman (157 pounds), Cole Chase (165), Cole Duffy (175), Anthony Brown (190), and Nathan Tobe (215), before Hartunian took the decider. Said Chase: “It’s going to be one of those stories we’re going to tell in our program for a long time.”

Advertisement

Haverhill 42, Chelmsford 33 — Joshua Cruz registered a big pin at 138 pounds, filling in for Shea Morris, before Aiden Morris, Michael Morris, and Cale Wood swept through 106-120 to complete the victory for the Hillies (1-0) in a Merrimack Valley thriller.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Lowell 42, Lawrence 24 — Nick Touch (106 pounds), Jonathan Khat (113), Emmett Logan (126), Hussein Alobaidi (150), Naung Naung Lay (157), and Luis Gomez (190) each won by fall for the Red Raiders (1-0) in a Merrimack Valley victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 72, Plymouth North 4 — Olivia Polansky (106 pounds), Lucas Santos (120), Jack Alves (132), Luke Driscoll (175), Jackson Rinke (215), and heavyweight Caden Sewall each won by first-period pin for the Trojans (4-0) in a nonleague victory.

Advertisement

Burlington 51, Malden Catholic 24 — With pins from Alex McGillivray, Ian Larson, Josh Leavitt, and Tyler Vadnais, the Red Devils (1-3) earned their first win of the season.

Framingham 52, Braintree 25 — Ryan Olihovik (150 pounds) and heavyweight Gio DiPlatzi earned key victories, as nine wrestlers were winners for the Flyers (1-3), who reversed their fortunes from last year’s 54-25 defeat to the Bay State Herget champs.

Latin Academy 69, Keefe Tech 9 — Sam Guan (175 pounds) and Sam Silva (113) secured two of the team’s seven pins, as the Dragons (2-2) earned the nonleague victory.

Methuen 63, Billerica 15 — Dominic Gangi (113 pounds), Cael Keough (132), Matt Bolduc (150), Vinny DeMaio (157), Joe Bolduc (165), Corey Kalivas (190), Gabe Fonseca (215), and heavyweight Jaiden Rodriguez all won by fall, as the Rangers (4-0) took the Merrimack Valley matchup.

Scituate 60, Nauset 12 — Roan Hennigan, Will Hartwell, Liam Theriault, Brady Standridge, David Murphy, Liam Holden, Will Larson, Xander Pizer, Paul Cheverie, and Kevin Dwyer all won for the Sailors (1-0) in a nonleague victory.

St. John’s Prep 44, Whittier 20 — Braedon Goes (120 pounds), Gregg Semprucci (126), Ryan Ofilos (132), Jimmy Lally (138), Will LaVallee (144), Ryan DeSouza (150), Jayden D’Ambrosio (157), Vincent Bilotti (175), and heavyweight Alex Bajoras won their bouts for the Eagles (4-0).

Co-ed swimming

Bishop Fenwick 85, Cardinal Spellman 76 — Caroline Blatchford won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.39) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.81), and Amelia Gallant took the 200 individual medley (2:26.51) and 500 free (5:42.14) in a Catholic Central League win for the Crusaders (1-0). Blatchford and Gallant were part of the winning 200 medley relay (2:08.62) and the 400 free relay (4:14.90).

Advertisement

Boys’ indoor track

Bishop Feehan 82, Wareham 17 — Matt Shaw won the 300 meters (37.29), Noah Gomes D’Sa took the 1,000 (2:44.96), and Andrew Carchedi captured the 2-mile (11:10.92) for the Shamrocks in the nonleague meet at Wheaton College.

Ethan Kagno, Jake Levin, Cam Kerry, Mike Puzzanghera, Matty Wasserman, AJ Traub, and Jackson Tolliver compiled this report.