The 10 best classical albums of the year

Audience members who earlier this year heard a Boston Symphony Orchestra performance of excerpts from Adès’s evening-length ballet score on Dante’s “The Divine Comedy” sensed that the composer, a highly prized BSO guest, had created something quite special. Here is definitive proof: a crackling performance of a score that begins in Lisztian excess and shifts to a ritualistic procession adorned with recorded chants from the Ades Synagogue in Jerusalem. The final section, spirals of music that reach upward to Paradise, is one of the most exhilarating things to come from the composer’s pen.

Sony Classical

Igor Levit, “Fantasia” (Sony)

A novel take on the piano repertoire is becoming something of an annual ritual for Levit. This one explores the idea of fantasy in both larger-scale and more modest pieces by four composers. It’s refreshing, for example, to hear Busoni’s Debussy-ish “Nuit de Noël” as a palette cleanser after a dashing performance of the monumental “Fantasia contrappuntistica,” and to revisit an early piano piece by Berg as a curtain raiser to his sole piano sonata. As with everything Levit does, the juxtapositions are fascinating, but his playing — precise but also electrifying — is wholly satisfying in its own right.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Deutsche Grammophon

Víkingur Ólafsson, “Bach: Goldberg Variations” (Deutsche Grammophon)

The Icelandic pianist made his Boston debut last year with a wide-angle look at Mozart and his artistic milieu. Here Ólafsson turns his focus to a single landmark in the keyboard literature and brings to it both great thoughtfulness and a sense of freshness and spontaneity similar to what Glenn Gould did for this work many decades ago. Some of his approaches to particular variations initially took me aback, but Ólafsson’s vision of the whole set works magnificently. Listeners can judge for themselves, either from the recording or when the pianist returns to Boston to play the Goldbergs in the Celebrity Series of Boston Feb. 10.

Advertisement

Decca

Stile Antico, “The Golden Renaissance — William Byrd” (Decca)

The outstanding early-music vocal ensemble marked the quatercentenary of Byrd’s death with a collection of works from his later years; that’s when the Tudor composer, a devout Catholic, could worship in relative peace, away from the turbulence of the Reformation. The music — including the Mass for Four Voices — is austere in construction but luminous in its melancholy wisdom, and Stile Antico responds with exquisite performances. “Retire, my soul,” they sing, “consider thine estate, and justly sum … time’s dear expense.”

Advertisement

Chandos

Mieczyslaw Weinberg, “Dawn,” Symphony No. 12; BBC Philharmonic, John Storgards, conductor (Chandos)

Each year brings new discoveries in Weinberg’s oeuvre. The Polish-born composer, who emigrated to the Soviet Union, was a close friend of Shostakovich’s, and these two works — especially the Twelfth Symphony, his longest — show the latter’s influence while remaining true to Weinberg’s own mysterious compositional language. “Dawn,” a surprisingly dark-hued commemoration of the October Revolution, was never performed in the composer’s lifetime and finally had its premiere just a few years ago under Storgards, who leads idiomatic performances of both pieces.

Deutsche Grammophon

Mozart, Sonatas for Piano & Violin; Renaud Capuçon, violin, Kit Armstrong, piano (Deutsche Grammophon)

Sometimes you come across a recording of standard repertory that doesn’t undo your conception of the music or teach you something new so much as it reaffirms the music’s status by the sheer force of superb musicianship. That’s the case with this wonderful set of Mozart’s sonatas for piano and violin. Both Capuçon and Armstrong bring pristine technique, elegant phrasing, and a sparkle that makes this music come joyously to life. What else could you ask for?

Harmonia Mundi

Monteverdi, Vespro della Beata Vergine; Pygmalion, Raphäel Pichon, conductor (Harmonia Mundi)

This magnificent recording of Monteverdi’s Vespers is imbued with a sense of excitement that even distinguished readings of the piece rarely show. Pichon, a rising period instrument conductor who’s already given highly praised performances with the Handel and Haydn Society, proves that sacred music can be both devotional and dramatic — sometimes all in the same stretch. Yet for all the moment-to-moment excitement that he, Pygmalion (the ensemble he founded), and the excellent soloists marshal, this account also has a deeply satisfying dramatic arc.

Advertisement

SONO LUMINUS

Anna Thorvaldsdottir, ARCHORA/AION; Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Eva Ollikainen, conductor (Sono Luminus)

Thorvaldsdottir’s music partakes of deep, primordial textures and a mysterious sense of structure and flow. In these two darkly spacious, beautifully played pieces, she unlocks an entirely new world of undulating sounds, as if tectonic plates of an alien planet were shifting against one another. Each work is rigorously planned, yet the structures remain elusive so that when major events unfold — such as the surprisingly radiant ending of “AIŌN” — the effect is almost overwhelming.

Alpha

Infinite Voyage; Emerson String Quartet, Barbara Hannigan, Bertrand Chamayou (Alpha Classics)

Now this is how you wind up a career: The Emerson String Quartet, which recently ended its 47-year run, devotes its final album not to familiar fare but to underplayed fin-de-siècle works, including Berg, Chausson, and Hindemith. At the album’s epicenter is the epoch-making Second String Quartet of Schoenberg, in which you hear the composer bid farewell to tonality. Hannigan, a supremely adventurous soprano, gives it just the otherworldly rapture it needs. An apt farewell from a chamber music institution.

Warner Classics

Otto Klemperer, The Warner Classics Remastered Edition (Warner)

Here, in two volumes, is the nearly complete recorded legacy of a giant — physically and artistically — of 20th-century conducting. Klemperer’s life stretched from an apprenticeship with Mahler to the explosion of classical recordings. These sets contain standard-setting renditions of swaths of symphonic, choral, and operatic repertoire, all in his tough-minded, unsentimental approach. “The unadorned interpretation is always the best,” Klemperer once wrote, and many of the accounts in this set — particularly in Beethoven, Brahms, and Mahler — have yet to be bettered, 50 years after his death.

Advertisement

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.