With ‘American Fiction,’ writer-director Cord Jefferson flips the script on stereotypes

“I don’t ever sit down to do something unless I have a valid reason for ‘why now?’” Jefferson said during a recent interview at the Boston Harbor Hotel about his feature directorial debut, “American Fiction,” which opens in theaters Dec. 21. “Why should this story be on the front page of the newspaper today?”

All of his work in those TV writers’ rooms — for Larry Wilmore’s short-lived late-night Comedy Central show, for Aziz Ansari’s Netflix series “Master of None,” and the NBC sitcom “The Good Place” — was informed, Jefferson says, by his journalistic training. Specifically, he’s always asking himself: Why are we doing this story now ?

Before he became a television writer, Cord Jefferson spent several years working as a journalist. He was an editor at Gawker and contributed to The New York Times Magazine.

The sad truth about his new film, he said, is that its subject would have been just as relevant 10, 20, or 50 years ago as it is today. Why, the film asks, do stereotypes persist?

“American Fiction” tells the story of author and professor Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), who can’t get his latest book published because it’s not “Black enough,” according to editors.

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction." TIFF

Enraged by the overnight success of a reductively “gritty” depiction of Black life by a fellow author, played by Issa Rae (that book is called “We’s Lives in Da Ghetto”), Monk writes a parody called “My Pafology”, and then insists it be credited to an alias: Stagg R. Leigh. It’s a bitter joke — and the publishing world goes nuts for it.

The film is based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure,” published in 2001. That book, like Monk’s work, flew under the radar. Jefferson didn’t discover it until a few years ago, stumbling on a mention of it while reading a review of Charles Yu’s “Interior Chinatown,” a National Book Award-winning sendup of Asian stereotypes in Hollywood.

When he picked up “Erasure,” he recalled, “I was blown away.”

Issa Rae (left) and Nicole Kempskie in "American Fiction." Orion Pictures

Besides the theme, Jefferson was struck by the similarities between Monk’s life and his own. Like Monk, Jefferson struggled with an “overbearing” father and had a strained relationship with his siblings. As was the case with Monk, Jefferson’s mother suffered from declining health, and Jefferson moved home for a time to help care for her.

“It almost became a little eerie, how many overlaps there were,” he said.

Most of all, he was moved by Monk’s frustration and anger — and how they dovetailed with his own. Jefferson, who was born to a white mother and a Black father in Tucson, Ariz., said his family was cut off by his maternal grandfather. His parents divorced when he was 14.

“I was a very, very angry person, professionally and personally, for a long time,” said Jefferson, now 41.

Writer-director Cord Jefferson on the set of "American Fiction." Claire Folger

“The thing about Monk, even before he started the Stagg R. Leigh lie, he’s already lying to the world about who he is,” he explained. “He’s putting on this facade of calm and arrogance, elitism, but he’s really suffering inside. He’s a miserable guy.”

Even as Jefferson’s own career was going well — in 2019 he won an Emmy for his writing on the HBO superhero series “Watchmen,” which opened with a depiction of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre — he was beset by inner turmoil.

“The way I felt inside didn’t comport at all with what was going on outside,” he said. “I was constantly on edge, on the verge of tears. I had to sift through the details of my life and figure out why I felt the way I felt.”

He credits some intensive therapy work as life-changing: “I think that really helped me in making this movie. I think if I tried to make this movie five years ago, it would have been much different, and much worse.”

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction." Claire Folger

“American Fiction” is steeped in acerbic humor. In the opening scene, when Monk writes the offensive title of a Flannery O’Connor short story (it includes the N-word) on the blackboard of his classroom, a white student objects.

After a bit of back-and-forth, Monk declares the case closed.

“I got over it,” he snaps. “I’m pretty sure you can, too.”

The comic aspects of this comedy-drama are meant for everyone to appreciate, Jefferson said: “I don’t want anybody to think whether or not they should be laughing. I wrote it to be funny. I’m happy that people are laughing.

“We need to laugh these days,” he added.

Jefferson was 9 when he first saw “Hollywood Shuffle” (1987), Robert Townsend’s broad satire of Hollywood’s Black American stereotypes. He met Townsend for the first time recently, in the green room before a question-and-answer session about his film at a screening in Los Angeles.

“He didn’t even say a word,” Jefferson recounted. “He put out his arms and gave me a big hug and a kiss on the cheek. He said, ‘I love this movie, and I’m so proud of you. And I love you.’

“That was truly a full-circle moment in my life. I just got goosebumps telling you this story.”

To set the tone of “American Fiction,” Jefferson looked to a few more of his favorite films, including the painfully personal comedy-dramas of Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”) and Nicole Holofcener (“Enough Said,” “You Hurt My Feelings”).

“They do the naturalistic, real-life thing — very funny and also very sad, sometimes in the same scene,” he said.

Though “Erasure” is set in Washington, D.C., in “American Fiction” Monk’s family is from Greater Boston. When the writer comes home to take care of his mother (Leslie Uggams), who is showing signs of dementia, he’s forced to reckon with some lingering resentments in the house he grew up in. There’s also a single woman (Erika Alexander), living across the street, with whom Monk begins a rocky romance. Sterling K. Brown plays Monk’s brother — they have a complicated relationship of their own.

Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction." Claire Folger

Big, comfortable, and aging, the Ellison family house sits on beachfront property. According to location scout Stephen Hartman, the actual home used in the production is in Scituate. The neighborhood is a stand-in for Oak Bluffs, the historic Black enclave on Martha’s Vineyard.

When the production team showed up to the house for a second visit, co-producer Ben LeClair, who is from Scituate, had a moment of recognition with the homeowner.

“It turns out it was his art school teacher,” said Hartman.

For Jefferson, it was important to portray the lives of an upper-middle-class Black family. He has a Black friend from Boston, he said, who told him that after watching the film she couldn’t stop thinking about how rare it was to see a family like hers represented onscreen.

“She said, ‘This is what my family looked like. In Boston,’” he recalled. “It’s sort of depressing, but it is shocking to me how rare that is for people to see.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.