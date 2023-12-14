Ben Affleck talks first time directing Matt Damon, ‘big brother’ relationship with Michael B. Jordan

“I was like, wow, this guy actually watched the film and he likes my work,” Jordan recalled. “From there, it was just like a big brother-little brother kind of relationship.”

The duo discussed the origin of their sibling-like relationship, with Jordan revealing that Affleck and Matt Damon reached out to offer advice following the debut of the “Creed” star’s acclaimed 2013 film “Fruitvale Station,” directed by Ryan Coogler. According to Jordan, Affleck praised his work in the drama and told the then budding star how his “life is getting ready to change.”

Variety released the latest episode of its “Directors on Directors” interview series Wednesday, featuring a lengthy chat between actors-turned-directors Ben Affleck and Michael B. Jordan .

Affleck wanted to help the young star navigate Hollywood, which he admitted can be “a very lonely experience” when you aren’t entering the industry with a friend, like Affleck did with Damon.

“There’s a lot of things that come along that are difficult that nobody tells you,” Affleck said. “And I had a friend doing it with me that I could sort of bounce things like, ‘Isn’t this [expletive] crazy?’”

Early on in their friendship, Affleck hoped to lend an ear and offer honest feedback when Jordan wanted it.

“I love the relationship that we have,” said the Dunkin’-loving Massachusetts actor. “Now I just brag about it like, ‘Oh, Michael B. Jordan is my friend.’”

Later in their conversation, Jordan, who made his directing debut with “Creed III,” asked Affleck about his experience directing Damon for the first time on the set of “Air.” Affleck revealed that, although he’s written and acted with Damon in the past, he had to earn his pal’s trust in a different way as a director.

Affleck said he was also intimidated about being compared to the all-star filmmakers that Damon has worked with on previous productions like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Alexander Payne. However, Affleck recalled the “really beautiful, rewarding” moment when “Air” cinematographer Bob Richardson noticed Damon becoming comfortable with Affleck as a director on set.

“[Richardson] came over to me after the third or fourth day and was like, ‘I think Matt trusts you now,’ and I was like, ‘I think so too,’” Affleck said. “I felt such a satisfaction from that because you’re not going to get that free.”

During their conversation, Affleck also gave a shoutout to his wife Jennifer Lopez and her impact as a cultural icon.

“[People] see me and go, ‘I like that movie, you’re an actor,’” Affleck said. “But when they approach her it’s like, ‘You mean something to me.’”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.