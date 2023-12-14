A couple of very good reasons to pull for ‘Colin From Accounts’

One of my favorites this year is an Australian rom-com called “Colin From Accounts,” now on Paramount+. Just so you know right from the top, Colin is not a human being. He is a dog, who is accidentally injured by microbrewer Gordon (Patrick Brammall) after medical student Ashley (Harriet Dyer) slyly and flirtatiously flashes a breast at him while crossing in front of his car. How’s that for a meet cute? The two wind up in each other’s lives thanks to Colin, whose surgery is not cheap and who needs a place to live.
On paper, it’s predictable material. But like the best romantic comedies, the chemistry between Brammall and Dyer and the particularities they bring to their characters elevate the whole thing. Not incidentally, they are a couple in real life, and their familiarity with each other warms up all of the conflicts between them as they try to help Colin. Couples playing couples doesn’t always work, but here it’s a plus, particularly when the characters are uncomfortable with each other. Throughout, despite the rom-com ups and downs, you sense the inevitability of their pairing.
Gordon and Ashley are lonely, but both of them have independent streaks and defense systems that discourage them from admitting it. That keeps them apart, along with their age difference — she’s 29, he’s in his 40s — and a secret he is holding onto. As they go through their lives trying not to be vulnerable, constantly threatening to abandon the Colin-based connection that keeps them in contact, the show gives them a lot of jokes, many of them good, ranging from bathroom humor to more character-based bits.
The characters surrounding them are a pleasure, too. Ashley’s party-loving friend Megan (Emma Harvie) is charming, while her mother, Lynelle (Helen Thomson), is very much not charming. Lynelle is thoroughly self-centered and needy, which goes some way in explaining Ashley’s unwillingness to be either. She steals scenes in quite a different way from little Zak, who plays Colin. With wheels instead of hind legs, he’s got a lot of star quality.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.