A couple of very good reasons to pull for ‘Colin From Accounts’

One of my favorites this year is an Australian rom-com called “Colin From Accounts,” now on Paramount+. Just so you know right from the top, Colin is not a human being. He is a dog, who is accidentally injured by microbrewer Gordon (Patrick Brammall) after medical student Ashley (Harriet Dyer) slyly and flirtatiously flashes a breast at him while crossing in front of his car. How’s that for a meet cute? The two wind up in each other’s lives thanks to Colin, whose surgery is not cheap and who needs a place to live.

On paper, it’s predictable material. But like the best romantic comedies, the chemistry between Brammall and Dyer and the particularities they bring to their characters elevate the whole thing. Not incidentally, they are a couple in real life, and their familiarity with each other warms up all of the conflicts between them as they try to help Colin. Couples playing couples doesn’t always work, but here it’s a plus, particularly when the characters are uncomfortable with each other. Throughout, despite the rom-com ups and downs, you sense the inevitability of their pairing.