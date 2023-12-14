David Smith’s ‘Medals for Dishonor’ at Harvard speak to the horrors of war, and our times

One, “Co-operation of Clergy” is an excoriation of the raging falsehoods of Father Charles Coughlin , a proto-Rush Limbaugh priest whose wildly popular weekly 1930s radio show fueled anti-government mania with Fox News-esque fervor. (Coughlin, a Nazi sympathizer, was also openly antisemitic .) “War Exempt Sons of the Rich,” a symbolic depiction of privilege superceding duty, brings to mind a certain tangerine-complexioned ex-president’s “bone spurs.” Another, “Bombing Civilian Populations,” a grim indictment for innocent lives lost in ideological battles for supremacy, feels chillingly now. Smith made it as bitter condemnation of the bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War, but just read the news — today, last week, last year, or any time, really. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

CAMBRIDGE — It’s hard to look at David’s Smith’s “Medals for Dishonor,” a chilling catalog of the nightmares of war, without feeling like you’re reading the news. Smith made them between 1937 and 1940, 15 dinner-plate-size bronzes with all manner of horror, dark effigies of dark times. Nearly 90 years on, they feel no more distant than yesterday.

David Smith's "Bombing Civilian Populations," 1939, Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Gift of The Estate of David Smith, New York

That’s really what Smith was getting at. He made the medallions as fascists seized power in Germany and Italy, and as the Nazis prepared for all-out war. But history repeats itself, Smith knew. Medals had glorified conquest for millennia, since at least ancient Greece. He would turn the convention back on itself, and use it to condemn.

Visitors can draw those parallels, and surely others, at Harvard Art Museums, which announced this week they had acquired 14of the Medals, a bequest of Smith’s family estate; a 15th completes the set for viewers, as a long-term loan from the estate. They’re on view right now.

Smith had always wanted the medals to be together; curator Sarah Kianovsky, who stewarded the gift, said he had even mentioned he wanted them at Harvard. That makes sense. Harvard has maybe the most comprehensive collection of Smith works in the US. But the medals are an outlier, a completist’s ambition. To call them lesser-known might be generous. The first time I saw them a few years ago, I had to check the label twice: That David Smith? Outside of Harvard, which has had them on view since 2014 by the good graces of the estate, they’ve been seen sparingly: In a 2006 Smith retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, and during a protracted five-venue tour between 1992 and 2000 (it included the Boston University Art Gallery in 1999).

David Smith's "Co-operation of Clergy," 1939, Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Gift of The Estate of David Smith, New York.

Smith is best-known as the three-dimensionalist of Abstract Expressionism, the purely American, mostly-painterly midcentury art movement that left people, places, and things behind for rough gestural swipes of color. Right now, Smith’s “Doorway on Wheels,” 1960, teeters just inside the museums’ American galleries, a precarious tangle of sharp steel forms painted black, and spangled with four-pointed shapes like jagged teeth. It shares space with natural kin like Jackson Pollock and Franz Kline, his AbEx confreres.

This is what Smith is known for: Work that tucks into the Abstract Expressionist mode of material rawness and purity, untethered from the complications of narrative and figure. The Medals, not so; they’re an early departure into personal politics cast in cold bronze. Some say they’re the only political works he ever made, strange for an artist devoutly anti-capitalist and quick to condemn fascism even before the US entered the war in 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor (one medal, “The Munitions Makers,” condemns weapons profiteers as merchants of death, another bleak echo in an era of mass shootings followed by thoughts, prayers, and next to no legislation).

David Smith's "Medals for Dishonor."

As a format, the medals are a one-off, made in Smith’s off-hours, Kianovsky said. He spent his days making big welded-steel sculpture at his Brooklyn studio, and in the evening would scratch out the details of the medals at the kitchen table (he was from Indiana, but came to New York in 1926 to be an artist). He never returned to medal-making, though the experience was formative. Smith and his first wife, the sculptor Dorothy Dehner, had honeymooned on the fringes of fascist Europe in the mid-1930s; they had decided to stay in Athens for a chunk of 1936, where Smith first saw ancient Greek coins and Sumerian seals that glorified various conquests in lush, bas-relief bronze.

He and Dehner had also seen Nazi influence creep into Greece, growing more and more bold; later that year, the couple left for London, where he saw a group of World War I medals made by Karl Goetz, a German who had torqued his version into bleak, propagandistic satire. In an essay for “Art Journal” in 1977, Dehner described one depicting a sea monster with a long neck sporting an Uncle Sam hat as it swallowed cash in New York harbor, carrying a load of weapons on its back. It inspired, and then crystallized Smith’s own idea; when he started crafting the landscape of oppression that was growing on both sides of the Atlantic, he stopped at 15. He could have kept going. Imagine what he’d get up to now.

Smith drew inspiration from the ancients, but the spirit of the medals is timeless, in the worst way. They tuck into a grim genre that spans eras. Guernica, the subject for one of them, also spurred the creation of one of the greatest, most wrenching works ever made: Pablo Picasso’s vast canvas of the carnage of that day, a writhing knot of suffering painted sharply in deathly gray tones. I also think of Francisco de Goya’s “The Disasters of War,” a ghastly set of prints he made to capture the horrors of the French occupation of Spain in the early 19th century; a catalog of familiar horrors — starvation, deprivation, rape, butchery — mark the artist’s desolation, overwhelmed and inured to the depravity.

And Smith? In the postwar years, he became a canny operator in an art world suddenly enthralled with the first homegrown American movement to dominate the world. Wielding an arc welder and blow torch, he became to sculpture what artists like Clyfford Still and Pollock had been to paint, crafting alluringly ferocious abstract works in metal. Political critique was left behind.

Might it have returned? We’ll never know. Smith died in a car accident in 1965, just 59, leaving that question, and more. The civil rights movement was gathering momentum; Vietnam had yet to escalate. One of his AbEx peers, Philip Guston, abruptly abandoned abstraction in 1970, finding it a cowardly retreat from an urgent reality; he would finish his career making tense, visceral paintings of an anxious nation fractured every which way.

In the same moment, would Smith have had a final chapter like his first? One thing we know: He wouldn’t have lacked for material.

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him @TheMurrayWhyte.