10 great performances our film critic loved in 2023

A great performance can enhance a good movie or make a bad one tolerable. Here’s an unranked list of 10 great performances that stuck with me this year. Note the adjective: These are great performances, which doesn’t necessarily mean these are the best performances of 2023.

Laure Calamy in ‘Full Time’

Calamy is in every scene of “Full Time,” and writer-director Éric Gravel puts her through the wringer. In this domestic drama disguised as a white-knuckle thriller, Calamy’s frazzled Parisian mother never stops running, hustling, or worrying. She’s trying to get a new job, host a birthday party for her kid, and keep the wolf from her door. We are with her all the way. Calamy’s fierce performance shows just how far a mother will go for her children.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends The Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. JC Olivera/Getty Images,

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in ‘Chevalier’

Harrison studied the violin for seven hours a day to play real-life, 18th-century French-Creole composer, virtuoso violinist, and champion fencer, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. “Chevalier” opens with Bologne battling Mozart in a violin challenge, the two men circling each other while furiously playing, then proceeds to show Chevalier’s rise to superstardom. Harrison commands the screen with a swagger that’s as defiant as it is cocky. This is a star-making performance that not enough people saw.

Rossy de Palma attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2023 at Cines Callao on Nov. 15 in Madrid. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

Rossy de Palma in ‘Carmen’

As a reminder that you’re sleeping on a damn good movie, I chose Pedro Almodóvar favorite de Palma from an equally great cast that includes Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera. Director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied’s version of Bizet’s opera gives the always-fascinating de Palma a juicy supporting role filled with striking costumes, flashy musical numbers, and ripe emotions. She sings, she dances, she even has eyes painted on her eyelids — a fitting visual metaphor, since you can’t take your eyes off her.

Lola Campbell in "Scrapper." Chris Harris/Sundance Institute

Lola Campbell in ‘Scrapper’

In her debut performance, Campbell is flawless as Georgie, a self-sufficient tween who’s living on her own in a flat in London. Georgie is a complex character, a girl wise beyond her years but secretly longing to just be a kid. Enter her long-lost father, played by Harris Dickinson, who’s come to claim her after the death of her mother. Campbell plays the adult in this pairing, but Dickinson’s petulance brings out subtle shades of childlike longing in her performance. It’s a delicate balance expertly handled by this newcomer.

Teyonah Parris attends the premiere of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" at Hollywood Post 43 American Legion on June 27, 2023 in Hollywood. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Teyonah Parris in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Netflix’s mashup of paranoid thrillers and Blaxploitation films has three great performances in it, but I’m singling out Parris’s work as Yo-Yo, a Nancy Drew-mystery-loving sex worker who used to be in the stable of Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx). She and Foxx complement John Boyega’s scary, all-business stares with their hilarious, nonstop banter — not easy to do, as Parris and Foxx are operating on different speeds. Clearly, they understood the assignment, and the scene where they sing Rose Royce’s soul classic “I’m Going Down” in an elevator that’s descending to their possible demise is one of many highlights “Tyrone” has to offer. And speaking of the Fantastic Mr. Foxx . . .

Jamie Foxx in "The Burial." Skip Bolen/Amazon

Jamie Foxx in ‘The Burial’

Flashy, fast-talking personal injury lawyer Willie Gary is the kind of character an actor can easily overplay. Foxx finds the perfect balance between Gary’s comic bluster and the seriousness with which he takes his job. Cast opposite a surprisingly funny Tommy Lee Jones and an equally confident Jurnee Smollett, Foxx becomes the engine powering director Maggie Betts’s courtroom tale of race and class. He’s as effective in the broad-comedy scenes as he is in the dramatic moments highlighting Gary’s fear and uncertainty about winning his case against the funeral home conglomerate that fleeced his client.

Andrew Scott arrives at a screening of "All of Us Strangers," Saturday, Dec. 9 at Vidiots in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Scott in ‘All of Us Strangers’

Scott, whom you may know as “Hot Priest” from the show “Fleabag,” gives an astonishing performance in Andrew Haigh’s bittersweet, sexy, and occasionally disturbing sci-fi-tinged romance. Costar Paul Mescal delivers the romance while Scott brings an almost unbearable longing to his role as Adam, a man who suddenly discovers that his parents, who died in a car crash when he was 12, are somehow still alive and have not aged. So begins his chance to experience all the life events he missed growing up, from coming out to his folks to just being in their presence. The result is a devastatingly beautiful piece of acting that’s both cathartic and heartbreaking.

Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson in "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret." Dana Hawley/Lionsgate

Rachel McAdams in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’

Though she’s sure to be overlooked come Oscar time, McAdams gives a memorable supporting performance as Barbara, the understanding mother we wish we all had. Alas, this mom belongs to Margaret (an equally good Abby Ryder Fortson). McAdams gets trapped in the least-interesting part of her movie, a subplot dealing with the PTA. It’s her discussions with Margaret, and how she handles an uncomfortable clash between grandparents, that earn her place on this list.

From left: Dominic Sessa, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in ‘The Holdovers’

Let’s close out with two of my choices for the best performances of 2023. First, there’s Randolph, one-third of a fine acting triumvirate that also features Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa. Her Mary is the beating heart of “The Holdovers,” set at a snooty Massachusetts prep school. It’s the scene where she’s drunk at an employee Christmas party where Randolph earns all the awards she’s been getting. Randolph’s true power is in her portrayal of a character reliving grief that hasn’t been fully processed. It’s funny, sad, angry, and conflicted, and Randolph flips through those emotions with a stunning virtuosity.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie." Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’

And second, there’s Ryan Gosling’s multifaceted role in Greta Gerwig’s surprise hit “Barbie.” Full disclosure: I’m not a fan of Gosling. But I do believe in giving credit where it’s due, and he deserves more than Kenough, I mean, enough credit for making a lot of people feel guilty for dissing their Ken dolls back in the day. As “Just Ken,” Gosling is not only hilarious, he’s — dare I say it — complicated. The inventor of the Mojo Dojo Casa House and the temporary patriarch of Barbieland learns to love himself — and watching his journey to what Whitney Houston called “The Greatest Love of All” was one of the biggest highlights of 2023.

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.