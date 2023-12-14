How ‘The Crown’ turned an epic about the dullest heroine ever into must-watch TV

In this way, Elizabeth has been a fairly dull TV heroine, with none of the star quality of, say, Elizabeth I and her marital candidates or George III and his madness. She ranks as one of TV’s unshowiest main characters of the prestige era, lacking in the kinds of prominent amorality, ferocity, heart, or humor that define most series leads. With her matching hats and overcoats, her sweet, low-key affection for dogs and horses, and her relentless sanity, she’s no Khaleesi.

In “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth II has been a model of royalty. She has clung with remarkable constancy to the notion that a queen should not appear quite human. Across six intelligent and gorgeously designed seasons, including the final six episodes that premiered on Thursday, she has, for the most part, been as detached and static as a statue.

By season 6 of “The Crown,” which is primarily concerned with Princess Diana and, in the final six episodes, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth has become almost a supporting character, the quiet conscience sitting on everyone else’s shoulder as they act out. She serves as the reliable clockwork of the ensemble, and bless Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and, now, Imelda Staunton for managing to make her impassivity into something mesmerizing, dimensional, and at times suppressive. They’ve subtly revealed tinges of guilt, anger, and frustration lurking behind her seeming indifference — even a sense that she’s fronting dullness to hide her more opinionated thoughts. But still, as written by show creator Peter Morgan, our Liz is a relatively drab creature.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in Season 2 of "The Crown." Robert Viglasky

Back in season 1, in 2016, her grandmother set her up for blandness when, at 25, the already mild Elizabeth, then played by Foy, inherited the crown from her father. “Monarchy is a calling from God,” the dying lady told her. “It’s an archbishop that puts the crown on your head, not a minister or public servant, which means that you’re answerable to God in your duty, not the public.” She urged the impressionable Elizabeth not to indicate judgments in front of people, by her words or even in her facial expressions; she must rise above no matter what. Elizabeth, willing to sacrifice in the name of her legacy, abided. Later in life, when the Aberfan mining disaster takes 144 lives, and even later, when Diana dies, she needs reminders from those outside her rarified bubble to make a display of feeling for the sake of her grieving citizens.

How has the series, a TV landmark with its changing casts, thrived for six seasons given the restraint at its center? “The Crown” has worked in no small part because of the stark contrast between Elizabeth and those around her. She is the blank canvas, they are the color and texture that bring the drama — the marital candidates and the madness that stir her ire and disapproval. She is the one who does not submit to her human instincts and needs, they are the ones who do, who surrender to their flawed selves and pay for it. The crown is an inanimate object, and Elizabeth can be akin to it in her remoteness, her longevity, and her stiff body language; her family members are — forgive me — more like candles in the wind, incendiary and easily blown out. She’s the image of sovereignty, they’re merely human.

The series has made Elizabeth into the not-comic foil of a number of other characters, most notably her younger sister. Margaret, played by Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter, and Lesley Manville, has been a heartbreakingly human addition to the show. She has broken many of the rules of the palace and suffered for it, not least of all when she was forbidden to be with the man she loved. Lonely and doomed to be a second fiddle, she drank and smoked and failed to hide her depression behind a chill royal façade. In the final episodes of “The Crown,” the closeness between Margaret and Elizabeth is clear, their life-altering conflicts only distant echoes.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in Season 4 of "The Crown." Des Willie/Netflix

Diana, of course, may have been the most different from the queen, a beautiful, innocent mass of anxiety and fragility who found playing by the rules abhorrent. On the last three seasons of “The Crown,” Diana — played by two extraordinary actors, Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki — was the source of the biggest feelings. In combination with the changing media landscape, she challenged the callousness and traditions of the crown as worn by Elizabeth — at first instinctively, later quite deliberately. If Diana had married into a more emotionally grounded family, perhaps she wouldn’t have found herself needing to cry out for help, but who knows? Her role in the Windsor family was in opposition to everything her mother-in-law gripped so tightly.

Again, the actors playing the queen have brought depth to the character. But it has been compelling to watch how loyal she has stayed to the customs and restrictions of the monarchy while those around her have not. To her, the crown’s resistance to change is its greatest strength, no matter how profoundly it may oppress those who wear it.

