In ‘Monster,’ a mother seeks answers after discovering her son’s bully is his teacher

This narrative device would seem to suit Kore-eda, one of the leading humanist filmmakers whose works always interrogate what his characters believe is the truth. He even made a film — my favorite of his — called “The Truth” (2019). But Yûji Sakamoto’s script, which won the screenplay prize at Cannes, reduces the narrative device of multiple perspectives to a cheap gimmick. The results are shallow and unsatisfying.

“Monster,” the new film by director Hirokazu Kore-eda (2018′s “Shoplifters”) may evoke comparisons to Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic “Rashomon.” Both films tell a story from multiple perspectives, with each character’s viewpoint coloring in or contradicting what came before. In the end, it’s up to the viewer to determine where the truth lies.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a movie so fully collapse in its third act as this one does, and it does so without warning.

“Monster” won the Queer Palm at Cannes and is being marketed as an LGBTQ coming-of-age story. Watching the film, you may find yourself wondering where that story is. It takes 90 of the film’s 126 minutes before the theme is even broached with any certainty, and by then it is used in such a trite, protracted fashion that it feels like an afterthought.

Saori (Sakura Ando) is a widowed mother seeking answers after discovering her tween son, Minato (Soya Kurokawa), has been bullied by his sixth grade teacher, Mr. Hori (Eita Nagayama). Minato first comes home with ashes in his thermos, then missing a shoe, and then with a bloodied ear. Minato doesn’t want to talk about any of these incidents, which worries Saori.

Even more worrisome is Minato has been acting strangely, to the point of throwing himself out of Saori’s car while she’s driving him home; she also finds him in odd places like an abandoned tunnel in the nearby mountains.

When Saori confronts Mr. Hori and the school principal, Makiko Fushimi (Yûko Tanaka), everyone is overly apologetic despite showing no empathy or concern. Minato’s classmate and best friend Yori Hoshikawa (Hinata Hiiragi) factors in as he may be a witness to Minato’s bullying.

This story will be told three times, first through Saori’s perspective, which I have just described; then through Hori’s; and, finally, through Minato’s. Of course, details will change and scenes that have played one way will play differently with this additional information. Though “Monster” appears to be more interested in conveying what characters feel than in being a whodunit, the film has way too many plot details to distract us.

Kore-eda wisely doesn’t add any onscreen titles to tell viewers when the story switches between characters. Instead, we’re returned to a suspicious building fire raging in Saori’s neighborhood. There’s no clear explanation of the film’s title, which is also a wise move. Its only reference stems from Minato asking “Who is the monster?” early in the film.

The ensemble gives good performances, highlighting the director’s usual skill with actors, especially younger ones. And the last score by the acclaimed late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto assists quite well in setting whatever mood Kore-eda wants.

“Monster” has been compared to Lukas Dhont’s tragic LGBTQ coming-of-age film “Close” (2022). Some parallels do exist, though they did not cross my mind initially. Dhont’s film is also about young boys who are close friends.

I found “Close” to be not only exploitative but extremely offensive in its treatment of its young characters. “Monster” is nowhere as bad, but if you liked “Close,” you’ll probably enjoy this film. At least you’ll know what you’re in for at the theater.

MONSTER

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. Written by Yûji Sakamoto. Starring Sakura Ando, Soya Kurokawa, Eita Nagayama, Yûko Tanaka, Hinata Hiiragi. 126 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, suburbs. PG-13 (mature themes involving death and homophobia)

