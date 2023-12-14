New poetry collection based on dollhouse dioramas of murder scenes; a history of Cape Ann textile design; and a biography of pediatric cardiologist Helen Brooke Taussig

Frances Glessner Lee, born in 1878, made dollhouse-size dioramas of murder scenes. These detailed mini-murder models were more than grisly hobby: Her Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death were used to teach homicide investigators. Glessner Lee was part of the founding of the Department of Legal Medicine at Harvard, and she became the first female police captain in the United States. In “The Adorable Knife” (Grey Book), New Hampshire-based poet Jessica Purdy has written a collection of poems centered on Glessner Lee and the Nutshell Studies. There’s a sinister strangeness here, of a piece with the Nutshells, with “imitations of little deaths in my head,” and “dolls with bashed-in heads.” The details are the thing: “The iron is poised on the ironing board./ The oven’s gas jets are all on./ The doorway cracks are stuffed with paper.” Lee Glessner “dressed the dolls/ and made sure they wore undergarments.” In places, it reminds one of Edgar Lee Masters’s “Spoon River Anthology,” in which a town’s inhabitants speak from the grave. “My name is Phillip Perkins, and I was born/ into this final burned scene.” Purdy animates these scenes, heats them with breath and motive and fear. She speaks to our weaknesses, our failings, our rage, of limits pushed and clues left, confession, admission, denial, and all that’s spoken in what’s left unsaid. It’s a collection of mysteries solved and unsolved, with the imperative echoing through all of it: “Observe everything.”

Advertisement

Cape Ann textile design collective is subject of new history

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The Folly Cove Designers was a collective of artists and printers based in Gloucester, and founded by Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios, Caldecott winning author of the beloved children’s book “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel.” The collective, which existed from 1941-69, created hundreds of block print design patterns which appeared on textiles, in magazines, in books. Scholar and curator Elena M. Sarni became captivated by the group when she was working at the Cape Ann Museum, and her new book, “Trailblazing Women Printmakers: Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios and the Folly Cove Designers” (Princeton Architectural) tells the history of the collective, how they drew their inspiration from the Cape Ann landscape, how they were propelled into international fame through contracts with places like Lord & Taylor, and how most of the artists worked other jobs and raised families. The book draws links between the artists’ lives and their work, explores Burton’s teaching methodology, and it includes never-before seen sketches and designs. Examining the community and the work, Sarni attempts “to understand how the designs of this local art movement ended up having such tremendous national appeal.”

Advertisement

Biography of pediatric cardiologist Taussig captures a bright force in medical field

Helen Brooke Taussig was born in Cambridge in 1898 and grew up to become a cardiologist and was the first woman (and first pediatrician) to head the American Heart Association. A new biography of Taussig by Patricia Meisol, “A Heart Afire: Helen Brooke Taussig’s Battle Against Heart Defects, Unsafe Drugs, and Injustice in Medicine” (MIT), tells the story of Taussig’s groundbreaking life and work. With Alfred Blalock, she developed the Blalock-Taussig shunt for infants born with congenital heart defects. She was also at the forefront of the banning of thalidomide, showing the damage the drug could do to unborn babies. As Meisol writes, Taussig was “pigeonholed in a children’s heart clinic because no male doctor wanted to care for babies destined to die. . . . Her colleagues also witnessed the confidence her methods inspired in patients, parents, surgeons, and generations of children’s doctors.” Taussig was deaf, and used her fingers instead of a stethoscope to listen to hearts. Meisol’s biography reveals a towering force in the field of medicine.

Advertisement

Coming out

“Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials” by Marion Gibson (Scribner)

“Beautyland” by Marie-Helene Bertino (FSG)

“You Dreamed of Empires” by Alvaro Enrigue, translated from the Spanish by Natasha Wimmer (Riverhead)

Pick of the week

Dawn at the Concord Bookshop in Concord recommends “The Smallest Lights in the Universe” by Sara Seager (Crown): “Renowned MIT astrophysicist (and fellow Concordian) Sara Seager has spent her career searching for alien life. After she is widowed in her early 40s, love for her two young boys is the impetus to find her way back to sustaining her own life in this ‘new normal.’ The book is a marvelous twining of these two threads. Seager makes the science accessible and interesting for a lay person, and bares the emotions of her widowhood, pulling the reader into her journey.”