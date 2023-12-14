Stanley Sagov’s last show

And that’s where the music comes in. Growing up in South Africa with a rare disorder known as Gordon syndrome, which led to heavy braces and multiple surgeries, Sagov was drawn to music in equal measure with his commitment to medicine. One very full lifetime later, he’s playing what could be his last shows as a jazz bandleader on Saturday at the Regattabar.

One thing he has learned from all that experience: “Very rarely do you get a complete victory or cure” from an illness or injury, he says. “There’s always some kind of wound or scar, remnant or memory.”

CHESTNUT HILL — Dr. Stanley Sagov has practiced family medicine for more than 50 years. He has delivered “thousands” of babies, served until recently as a department head at Mount Auburn Hospital, in Cambridge, and, as he approaches his 80th birthday, continues to teach the next generation of doctors at Harvard, Tufts, Boston University, and the University of Massachusetts.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Sagov, an intuitive, free-flowing pianist who plays several other instruments and composes for full band, using a digital audio workstation, will lead the latest version of his ongoing musical project, Remembering the Future. Featuring local mainstays including Stan Strickland (reeds) and John Lockwood (bass), the shows will be a celebration, he says, not a lament — despite the fact that Sagov was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in both lungs.

Advertisement

Dr. Stanley Sagov at his home. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

So far, he has no symptoms, he reports, sitting at the kitchen table of the crowded Chestnut Hill home he shares with his wife, Elivia, and their two small dogs. Today, Elivia is caring for Lila, their granddaughter, who is just learning to walk and talk.

“She wants to balance better,” he says of the child. “So do I!

“I’ve already outlived both of my parents and my grandparents,” says Sagov, whose small stature can barely contain his outsize personality. “I feel fine. No shortness of breath. I still have my stamina, which allows me to do my daily bike ride.”

Advertisement

Though the prognosis for lung cancer is better today than it was just recently, he says — “10 years ago, maybe you’d be kissing me goodbye and bemoaning my fate” — he has no illusions.

“I know I’m impermanent and that I’m closer to finitude.”

Though most of the jazz greats whose work has sustained him over the years are gone, they live on every day in his life: Miles Davis. Bill Evans. Jaki Byard, the Worcester native whose long association with the New England Conservatory of Music began because Gunther Schuller brought him to the school to tutor the young, technically undisciplined piano player from South Africa.

“Jazz does what no other music can do,” Sagov says. It is uniquely bittersweet, he continues, an “umami” flavor: “It unites joy and sorrow. Pain and pleasure. Good fortune and bad. Male and female.” And also, he says, the powerful and the oppressed.

That last dichotomy has been on his mind all his life. Under the apartheid regime of South Africa in the 1960s, the jazz community helped the aspiring doctor come to terms with his inherent belief that segregation was an obscenity. A child of Jewish immigrants who had fled the Russian Revolution, as a boy Sagov attended a segregated school, and sat in a different part of the bus from the Black children.

Advertisement

“From earliest childhood I knew that was wrong, that it was aberrant,” he says. “Not because I’m particularly virtuous, but because it doesn’t make sense!”

As a boy, he studied violin (playing “badly,” he says) and oboe (at which he became adept). While immobilized after another round of surgery on his deformed extremities, he taught himself to play guitar. Not yet 16, he cofounded a rock ‘n’ roll cover band, playing Fats Domino and Chuck Berry songs. When the group’s piano player took ill, Sagov stepped in. Soon he was being recruited to play jazz by Black musicians from the townships.

“I was taught to play jazz piano like a street musician,” he says. “I never had a single lesson. I couldn’t read the bass clef. I never read a piece of music on the piano.”

Stanley Sagov, in background, performs with Larry Coryell, in 2012. Carolyn Sagov

The integrated South African jazz scene, led by influential figures such as Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) and Chris McGregor, was an expression of a mutual desire to end apartheid, he says.

“It was such a conversational style, to express how to respond to conflict,” Sagov says. “It was painting a picture: ‘We could be living together like this. Hear that?’”

After passing up an opportunity to play oboe in a production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Sagov vowed to his father that he would go to music school after finishing his medical studies. While pursuing his residency in New York City in the late 1960s, he was surprised to learn that none of the city’s prestigious music institutions had jazz concentrations. That led him to Boston.

Advertisement

During his few years in New York, he quickly ingratiated himself with the city’s jazz musicians, by sheer tenacity.

“I was playing with Elvin Jones, Roland Kirk, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins,” he says, not so much name-dropping as marveling at the audacity of his young self.

“Slugs’, the [Village] Vanguard, the [Village] Gate. I was very, very lucky. I didn’t deserve it — I wasn’t that good. I wanted to know what they knew.” He played duets with Bill Evans in his apartment; the great pianist wrote Sagov’s letter of recommendation for NEC.

“Stanley has a deep appreciation and knowledge of music and has synthesized all his influences into a personal and distinctive sound,” says Anton Fig, a fellow NEC alum and longtime drummer for the house band on David Letterman’s late-night talk shows. When Fig, who is also from South Africa, was a boy, Sagov taught him to play guitar.

“He allows his mind to wander with the musical moment to wherever that may lead him,” says Fig, who will appear as a special guest at the Regattabar.

Though Sagov hasn’t played in public since the beginning of the pandemic, he still gives himself plenty of space for music. Actually, the upstairs office where he keeps his desktop computer and one of his keyboards is a clutter of books, papers, sheet music, and instruments.

For a visitor, he demonstrates how he composes using Logic Pro, laying tracks for piano, drums, bass, and cello. He blows into a MIDI mouthpiece to create a saxophone effect. Within five minutes, he has the makings of a new composition.

Advertisement

Though his band will rehearse hardly at all for this weekend’s gigs, Sagov knows his companions are up to the task.

“I have almost a naive and childlike trust,” he says. “I love what we do together. I know I will think of something and Stan Strickland will probably play it.

“I want the audience to listen in with us as we’re listening to each other, consoling ourselves with an image of a world that’s kind, that’s approachable, that recognizes vulnerability as an opportunity to support someone, not to hurt or take advantage of them.”

For these shows, he’ll have several members of his extended family in town — relatives with whom he doesn’t see eye-to-eye on the current state of politics, he says.

“I can think of no better way to communicate,” he says of the music he and his band will be making.

REMEMBERING THE FUTURE: THE STANLEY SAGOV QUINTET

At Regattabar, 1 Bennett St., Cambridge. 7:30 (sold out) and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. $35. www.regattabarjazz.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.



