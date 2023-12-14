Tom Brady to get roasted at 2024 comedy festival for upcoming Netflix special

Can Tom Brady take a joke? Fans will find out when Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 comes to Los Angeles next year.

The streaming service announced its star-studded lineup for the upcoming festival, including an appearance by Brady. The former Patriots quarterback will be the guest of honor for an upcoming comedy special dubbed “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT,” which Netflix will record during the festivities in May.

According to Netflix, veteran roastmaster general Jeff Ross will host the comedy takedown of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning champion, with Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies” also set to take part.