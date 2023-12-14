Tom Brady to get roasted at 2024 comedy festival for upcoming Netflix special

Can Tom Brady take a joke? Fans will find out when Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 comes to Los Angeles next year.
The streaming service announced its star-studded lineup for the upcoming festival, including an appearance by Brady. The former Patriots quarterback will be the guest of honor for an upcoming comedy special dubbed “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT,” which Netflix will record during the festivities in May.
According to Netflix, veteran roastmaster general Jeff Ross will host the comedy takedown of the seven-time Super Bowl-winning champion, with Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies” also set to take part.
The roast will be filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles as part of the festival, which brings over 300 live shows to over 35 of the city’s venues May 2-12.
A number of comedians with local ties will also perform at Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024, including Cambridge-born comic Dane Cook, Canton native Bill Burr, Shrewsbury native Mike Birbiglia, and Nahant native Jason Mantzoukas. A who’s who list of popular comics will perform throughout the 11-day festival as well, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes, Maya Rudolph, Trevor Noah, Seth Rogen, and Kevin Hart.
Tickets to Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 go on sale Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at netflixisajokefest.com.
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.