With the final episodes capping off ‘The Crown,’ we feel the weight of it

The final six episodes of Netflix’s “The Crown” are available now, and how you’ll feel about them will probably rhyme with what you felt about the first four. There is no Diana this time, except as a late parent grieved by her two sons and as a public icon who became even more beloved after her passing. The melodrama of her final weeks and her relationship with Dodi Fayed, punctuated by their deaths while evading the paparazzi, is but a haunting memory. So is Elizabeth Debicki’s dazzling turn as the tragic princess.

Still, “The Crown” does continue to focus on the star power and media madness that Diana handed down to Princes William (Ed McVey) and Harry (Luther Ford), particularly William in his college years. As with the Diana material, the show tells tales that are fresh in our memories and that may strike some as too intimate and dreamed up by creator-writer Peter Morgan. Yes, there is more of Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) this time around than in the first four hours, in line with the show’s early and more critically lauded seasons, as she questions the purpose of the monarchy and copes with various losses. But William’s coming-of-age is equally prominent, as Morgan persists with the central theme of his later seasons: how the tabloid media has upended, exposed, and defined the crown in the modern era.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth in the sixth and final season of "The Crown." Justin Downing/Netflix

Right away, we get up close to the nature of William’s sorrow, as he stews bitterly over his father’s treatment of his mother when she was alive. We watch him wither in the face of what one newscaster calls “Wills-mania,” and we see his discomfort at having to submit to photos by a press that drove his mother to her death. He senses, perhaps rightly, and resents that his father envies the people’s love of and concern for him after Diana. Charles remains perhaps unrealistically likable in Dominic West’s hands, but his emotional illiteracy, as extreme as his mother’s, is nonetheless left unromanticized.

We’re given access to William’s dorm life, where he’s surrounded by supportive pals and a kind housemaster, and we see him take special notice of Kate Middleton. If you found the treatment of Diana on “The Crown” invasive, I suspect you will recoil as we see William and Kate’s flirtations along with their first kiss. You might also wonder about Morgan’s decision to make Kate’s mother, Carole (Eve Best), a bit like Dodi’s father in her drive to have her child cozy up to the royals, quickly inviting the prince to watch the queen’s Golden Jubilee celebration from the Middleton den. She becomes a more interesting character with her ambition, and it gives Best more to work with — but it’s not flattering and may turn some viewers off.

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William in "The Crown." Justin Downing/Netflix/Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Without Debicki, the stories that don’t involve the queen are less charged and riveting in the final episodes. McVey evokes William remarkably, but he plays a far less complicated person, and Ford gives us Harry the rebel and little more. Staunton, on the other hand, brings wonderful layers, including some dry humor, to the least flashy character of all. She hasn’t had the same chances to shine as her predecessors, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, since her part of the royal story has overlapped with the all-consuming Diana phenomenon, but still, she brings texture and subtlety. We see her self-doubt as the popularity of Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) gets under her skin, and she tolerates focus groups and advice from Blair while wondering whether or not the monarchy needs to adapt.

Advertisement

One of the better episodes in this last batch focuses on Margaret, played brilliantly by Lesley Manville. The relationship between Elizabeth and her sister is bound up in all kinds of bitterness and devotion, and watching them interact in the later stages of their lives is, to use the cliché, a master class in acting by Staunton and Manville. They embody the sacrifices and the costs of royalty. Elizabeth is the dutiful one, suppressing her desires nearly out of existence; Margaret has run with her own desires as far as she could, as far as the leash would allow. In the last chapters of Morgan’s giant achievement, their polarity says everything.

