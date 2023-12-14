Almost 2,000 Mass. residents have worked on Vineyard offshore project

Nearly 2,000 Massachusetts residents have worked on the massive $4 billion Vineyard Wind offshore project so far, according to a new report out Thursday from UMass Dartmouth and Springline Research Group. The report reflects the first two years of construction on the project, which involves putting up 62 giant wind turbines, made by General Electric, in an area 15-plus miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and connecting them to the region’s power grid through a transmission line that comes ashore in Barnstable. The developers expect to plug the first five of these turbines into the region’s grid by the end of the year, bringing 65 megawatts online, or enough power for 30,000 homes. This would be the fourth offshore wind project to generate electricity in the United States, and by far the largest based on generating capacity; the smaller South Fork project near Block Island began generating electricity for the Long Island Power Authority earlier this month. The vast majority of the 1,989 people who have worked on the project so far are or were in temporary jobs, some of them lasting weeks or months and others spanning multiple years. Most of these people live and work in Southeastern Massachusetts; the number is roughly evenly split between union and nonunion jobs. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year, bringing a total of 800 megawatts, or enough power for 400,000 homes, into the region’s electric grid, financed with payments from the state’s three major electric utilities. — JON CHESTO

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

FINANCE

Advertisement

Ted Maloney to become CEO of MFS

Ted Maloney has been named the next chief executive at MFS Investment Management, one of Boston’s most prominent mutual fund firms. The transition is being planned well in advance: Maloney, the firm’s chief investment officer, doesn’t take over as CEO until Jan. 1, 2025. He will succeed current CEO Michael Roberge, who will become executive chair. Maloney will report to Roberge and be responsible for the firm’s strategy and direction while leading a workforce of 2,000-plus people. Maloney joined MFS, a division of Toronto-based insurer Sun Life Financial, in 2005 as a stock research analyst. He was named director of US equity research in 2011, and eventually worked his way up to the chief investment officer position in 2019. MFS managed about $576 billion in assets as of Nov. 30, and earned $1.1 billion last year. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

Easton drug manufacturer agrees to stop making defective products

An Easton manufacturer of prescription and over-the-counter drugs has agreed to stop producing defective products, settling a lawsuit filed by government regulators, the Justice Department said. Pharmasol Corporation and its president, Marc L. Badia, were accused of violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by making and distributing adulterated products, including Lexette, a topical anti-itching foam, and dexamethasone, a steroid pill used to relieve arthritis inflammation. During inspections of the firm’s South Easton plant from 2018 to 2022, investigators from the Food and Drug Administration found a number of products with leaking or empty containers and broken packaging, according to a suit filed by federal authorities on Nov. 17 in US District Court in Massachusetts. The authorities issued several warnings, but the company allegedly failed to notify customers about problems with products despite receiving 533 complaints from purchasers during a 12-month period, according to the government. Under a consent decree, Pharmasol and its president were forbidden from violating the food, drug, and cosmetic law. They also agreed to recall all adulterated prescription drugs that Pharmasol made or distributed on or after Feb. 10, 2022. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

Advertisement

RETAIL

Spending up as holidays approach

Americans picked up their spending from October to November unexpectedly as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring the power of shoppers despite elevated prices. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent in November from October, when sales fell 0.2 percent according to the Commerce Department on Thursday. Sales were expected to decline again in November due to a myriad of issues, including uncertainty over the economy. Excluding car and gas sales, sales rose 0.6 percent. As they have been doing for much of the year American consumers, a huge engine for economic growth in the United States, hit the stores, shopped online, went out to restaurants, or traveled. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Cruise to lay off about 900

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle unit majority owned by General Motors, is cutting 24 percent of its workforce, extending a sweeping overhaul of the business after dismissing nine top executives. Staffers were informed of the cuts, which amount to about 900 positions, in a memo Thursday. The company has been reevaluating its once-aggressive growth plans after an Oct. 2 incident in which one of its vehicles struck and dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet. The resulting regulatory scrutiny led Cruise to cut executives who managed the company’s response and to pull back operations, which resulted in layoffs. With the job cuts, GM is also reducing its spending on Cruise, which totaled $700 million in its most recent quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Bank of England maintains interest rates

The Bank of England kept interest rates at the highest level in 15 years as its policy makers persisted with their higher-for-longer message despite growing market bets on a wave of cuts in 2024. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to keep its key policy rate at 5.25 percent for the third consecutive meeting, according to minutes of the decision released Thursday. Policymakers split along the same lines as in their previous meeting in November, with three still supporting a hike. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Amazon wins EU case over taxes

Amazon won’t have to pay about 250 million euros ($273 million) in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the US e-commerce giant Thursday, dealing a defeat to the 27-nation bloc in its efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance. The ruling by the EU’s top court is final, ending the long-running legal battle over tax arrangements between Amazon and Luxembourg’s government and marking a further setback for a crackdown by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates drop below 7 percent

The average long-term US mortgage rate dropped below 7 percent to its lowest level since early August, another boost for prospective homebuyers who have largely been held back by sharply higher borrowing costs and heightened competition for relatively few homes for sale. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.95 percent from 7.03 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.31 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS