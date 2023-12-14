How many cancer beds does Boston need? And why has the state never looked?

Now, nearly three decades later, cancer care at Dana-Farber has come full circle — sort of. The institute plans to build a 300-bed hospital just for cancer care, working in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Burstein sees this coming development as momentous as the one in 1997, one that will again influence the nature of treating cancer in Massachusetts for decades to come.

Back then, Dana-Farber was unique in its singular focus on cancer care in Boston. But with treatments growing increasingly complex, Dana-Farber realized its boutique hospital with 30 oncology beds was insufficient. The hospital moved inpatient services into nearby Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where it could treat more patients in a more complete setting.

Dr. Harold Burstein remembers wheeling patients out of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in 1997 as its once separate inpatient hospital unit closed, a seminal moment that would define medicine here for decades.

“We’ve expanded in so many ways, treating so many more patients with so many more faculty. The care is better than it’s ever been,” Burstein said. “The dream for the new hospital is, we will say the same thing 25 years from now: ‘This was a recognition of a moment that things needed to grow and change.’ ”

But the ramifications of the new hospital could reverberate far beyond Dana-Farber and its patients, for its expansion isn’t happening in a vacuum. There are other hospitals with big plans on cancer care and the combined effect of those will present state regulators with the difficult duty of figuring out just how many new beds the state needs and can afford to have. A miscalculation could result in higher health care costs — ultimately saddling patients with the bill.

Brigham expects to continue providing cancer care on its own, and is considering building a new facility that would include oncology beds. Massachusetts General Hospital, having built itself into a rival cancer powerhouse, is building new inpatient facilities.

Building more beds is not only the most expensive solution to the current capacity problem, it also is one of the riskiest. Hospitals tend to use the beds they create, whether there may be less expensive ways to care for patients, exacerbating the very spending problems the state has long sought to remedy.

It is this delicate calculus that Massachusetts regulators now must weigh. But often there are shortcomings in how the state reviews projects — critical to controlling unnecessary medical spending — and it has repeatedly failed to do the health care planning it is obligated to do.

“We’re shooting in the dark,” said Don Berwick, president emeritus and senior fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and former administrator of the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.Without more data, Berwick said, large health systems will set their own agendas for expansion. “That may or may not be good for taxpayers, patients, the Commonwealth, and other badly needed social investments.”

Despite the unanswered questions about the future, one thing is at least clear about the present: there isn’t enough capacity at hospitals across the state, with patients sitting in emergency rooms waiting for beds.

At the Brigham, where Dana-Farber’s patients receive their hospital care, demand has made scheduling surgeries challenging at times, oncologists report. In addition, patients coming from other hospitals to be closer to their oncologist often cannot transfer into the Brigham, as there isn’t space for them.

Beyond the current pressures, hospitals say they are anticipating higher demand for in-patient cancer care, not just from within Massachusetts and New England, but, for Dana-Farber and other elite institutions, from all over the country.

Burstein also pointed to the country’s aging population, noting that people diagnosed with cancer are living longer and taking advantage of more treatments.

“Patients 15 years ago who might have gotten three months of chemotherapy are now getting three months of chemo followed by a year of a targeted drug,” Burstein said. “Or patients with advanced or metastatic disease are living longer and need care for that period of time. It has meant our clinical volumes are very high.”

But there are also cross-currents at play that make it hard to get a fix on the long-range picture. On the one hand, more people with cancer will receive treatment on an outpatient basis, and that translates into a slight decline in the overall number of patients who need to be in a hospital, said Cory Jones, an associate principal who focuses on oncology at health care analytics firm Sg2.

Yet, the demand for in-patient beds is nonetheless expected to increase because patients needing hospital care will likely be sicker and require more intensive treatments and hospital service, Jones said.

It is unclear whether adding more beds is truly the solution. Years of state data, through mid-2023, suggests the shortage of all types of in-patients beds isn’t due to the number of patients being hospitalized. In fact, patient volume statewide has been dropping.

However, patients are staying in the hospital, on average, half a day longer, in part because nursing homes and rehabilitation centers that would take them do not have enough staff.

Calls for better planning that would identify such problems and help regulators determine what the state needs have gone unheeded for over a decade.

In 2012, as part of a massive reform bill, legislators mandated a comprehensive outlook for the state’s health care infrastructure needs, including an explicit request to determine what’s needed for cancer care. A Health Planning Council was established to conduct the work.

However the council only published one report — on behavioral health services. A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversaw the council, said the work that was started when Deval Patrick was governor was not continued under the administration of Charlie Baker. The spokesperson declined to comment further.

The Massachusetts State House in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

Some analysis was done during the pandemic, when the state was worried about systemwide capacity. However the analysis did not focus in depth on distinct service lines such as cancer care. Agencies such as the Health Policy Commission have continued to press for more comprehensive planning since then. While able to do some reviews, the commission has said that it needs more resources for such large-scale work, and that it wants direction from the Legislature on how regulators should use such reports.

As it stands, three state agencies currently review health care projects: the Health Policy Commission, the Department of Public Health and, sometimes the attorney general. Their reviews vary in scope, and ultimately the DPH and attorney general have the power to deny or alter projects.

But sometimes the state reviews miss the forest for the trees. Analyses focused on individual proposals don’t always include how that project will affect others in the market. Moreover, regulators can miss the cumulative effects from multiple individual approvals, so often aren’t well armed to push back against the wishes of health systems.

Paul Hattis, a senior fellow at the Lown Institute, a think tank focused on health care, said the way hospitals respond to competitors can move the market, something better health planning might help uncover.

“If only you judge the Dana-Farber transaction on its own, not thinking about Brigham’s response, and not thinking about market level, do you get informed decision making?” Hattis said. “At least a plan increases the probability of understanding some of the potential impacts better than we do now.”

While a plan is a start, Hattis noted that it is not a solution, and would require regular revisions and updates to remain useful. But in the absence of such a plan, state agencies will continue to analyze each expansion, closure, or merger one-by-one.

Experts are clear about the stakes if individual institutions build more capacity than the state ultimately needs: No matter who fills those beds, the cost of health care will go up.

“I don’t know of a finding in health services research over the past few decades that has been more constant and more secure than the finding that in health care, supply drives demand,” said Burwick, with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. “If you build it, it will be used, and costs go up as supply goes up.”

A sign outside the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.