Convention Center board taps former chair Gloria Larson as interim executive director

Choosing such a prominent person for a temporary job underscores how important the role is to Governor Maura Healey, who replaced a majority of the MCCA board members with her own appointees in June. David Gibbons, appointed early in the Baker administration, stepped down two weeks ago amid questions about a scathing diversity audit and an aborted attempt to hire a developer for six-plus acres in the shadow of the authority’s flagship Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board on Thursday voted to hire former Bentley University president Gloria Larson to run the organization on an interim basis after the sudden departure of its previous executive director.

This is a sort of homecoming for Larson, who wrapped up her 11-year tenure at Bentley’s Waltham campus in 2018. She had previously been chair of MCCA’s board from 1999 through 2010, a period that included the BCEC’s construction and its 2004 opening. She worked for law firm Foley Hoag for much of that time, co-chairing the firm’s government strategies group.

Now, however, she’ll be in a temporary position at the MCCA, overseeing the authority’s 430-person staff and its $95 million budget. She will earn the same pay that Gibbons did: an annual rate of $265,000 with the potential for a bonus of up to 10 percent. Her six-month contract starts in January, and she is expected to stay until a replacement can be found. She said she has no interest in running the authority beyond this interim period.

“I’m ready to get started,” said Larson, whose post-Bentley work has mainly involved seats on various boards of directors. “Over the next six months, there’s an opportunity to work with the board to identify their top priorities and hopefully create a smooth runway for a permanent successor.”

Board member Sheena Collier, a Healey appointee, will lead the board’s search efforts, and it’s likely that the board will hire an outside headhunting firm to help.

In addition to the BCEC in South Boston, the convention center authority runs the Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay, the MassMutual Center in Springfield, and the Boston Common Garage. Board chair Emme Handy, another Healey appointee, said board members are still discussing the best ways that the organization can stimulate the Boston and Springfield economies. Larson, who was then-governor Bill Weld’s economic development secretary for four years in the 1990s, will play a pivotal role in those discussions.

“There will be a change in focus and vision around the economic impact of the MCCA,” Handy said. “There’s a desire amongst the board to understand all of the ways in which the [MCCA] drives economic activity.”

People attended a conference at Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Among the tasks ahead include addressing diversity concerns raised in the recent audit from law firm Prince Lobel & Tye, and figuring out what the next steps should be with the redevelopment of MCCA-owned parcels on D Street and E Street near the BCEC. Gibbons had teed up the six-plus acres for a development team led by The Cronin Group, but Handy put the brakes on that in November.

Handy said the board has not decided whether it will put the land out to bid yet again or continue considering the two proposals that were submitted this past fall: Cronin’s and one from a team led by Boston Global Investors. Meanwhile, a board committee charged with addressing the diversity concerns has been meeting every other week.

Handy said it quickly became clear that the board would need to look outside of the MCCA for its interim top executive, rather than pick someone from the existing staff. The job of deputy director had been open at the time of Gibbons’s departure, and the remaining administrators already have full-time jobs that would preclude them from taking on the added task of interim executive director, Handy said.

“We were really clear that we wanted somebody who had a demonstrated track record and strong leadership, excellent management and mentorship,” Handy said.

In Larson, the MCCA certainly gains someone with those attributes, according to Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce president Jim Rooney. He worked directly with Larson when he ran the convention center authority — he preceded Gibbons in the role — and continues to work with her because she now sits on the chamber board.

“She brings a toolbox that includes political savvy [and] business acumen,” Rooney said. “She understands the industry. There’s no learning curve there.”

One of Larson’s biggest challenges, Rooney said, will be to reassure meeting planners and other key industry players of the MCCA’s stability, particularly after the on-again, off-again discussions under Gibbons’s leadership about closing the Hynes for redevelopment.

“Meeting planners get a little concerned about transitions,” Rooney said. “They like stability. They like a strong guiding hand. One challenge will be to signal to the industry, as Gloria will, that ‘I’ve got this, your events are in good hands.’”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.