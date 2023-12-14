Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine gets new head

Foundation Medicine, a subsidiary of the giant Swiss drug maker Roche and one of the biggest biopharma employers in Massachusetts, is getting a new leader.
Foundation announced Thursday that Dr. Brian Alexander, a radiation oncologist who had served as its chief executive since April 2021, is leaving to take a senior leadership role at Roche’s Pharma Research and Development in Boston.
He will be succeeded by Dan Malarek, who has spent 17 years at Roche in several countries, including Norway, India and Russia. He most recently served as global head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Roche Diagnostics in Switzerland.
“Dan’s depth of experience in product development combined with his passion for serving customers makes him the perfect leader to take Foundation Medicine forward and accelerate the company’s mission of transforming cancer care,” said Matt Sause, chief executive of Roche Diagnostics.
Foundation Medicine is a cancer-focused gene-sequencing unit that develops diagnostic tests aimed at tailoring cancer care to patients. Roche owned a majority stake in Foundation when it bought the rest of the genomic profiling company in 2018 for $2.4 billion.
Malarek said he was honored by the appointment and that Foundation is “an extraordinary company that plays a critical role in empowering personalized cancer treatment solutions.”
Foundation has about 1,100 employees in Massachusetts and its headquarters in Cambridge, according to a spokeswoman. The workforce is moving next year to a new 600,000-square-foot building at 400 Summer St. in Boston’s Seaport District. Foundation will occupy 480,000 square feet.
