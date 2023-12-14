Roche subsidiary Foundation Medicine gets new head

Foundation Medicine, a subsidiary of the giant Swiss drug maker Roche and one of the biggest biopharma employers in Massachusetts, is getting a new leader.

Foundation announced Thursday that Dr. Brian Alexander, a radiation oncologist who had served as its chief executive since April 2021, is leaving to take a senior leadership role at Roche’s Pharma Research and Development in Boston.

He will be succeeded by Dan Malarek, who has spent 17 years at Roche in several countries, including Norway, India and Russia. He most recently served as global head of Marketing and Customer Insights at Roche Diagnostics in Switzerland.