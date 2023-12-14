Ted Maloney to be promoted to CEO at MFS

Ted Maloney has been named the next chief executive at MFS Investment Management, one of Boston’s most prominent mutual fund firms.

The transition is being planned well in advance: Maloney, the firm’s chief investment officer, doesn’t take over as CEO until Jan. 1, 2025. He will succeed current CEO Michael Roberge, who will become executive chair. Maloney will report to Roberge and be responsible for the firm’s strategy and direction while leading a workforce of 2,000-plus people.

Maloney joined MFS, a division of Toronto-based insurer Sun Life Financial, in 2005 as a stock research analyst. He was named director of US equity research in 2011, and eventually worked his way up to the chief investment officer position in 2019. MFS managed about $576 billion in assets as of Nov. 30, and earned $1.1 billion last year.

“Having worked with Ted for nearly two decades, I have seen firsthand the profound impact that his leadership has had on the firm and our clients worldwide and know he is the best person to lead MFS forward,” Roberge said in a statement. “His appointment is the culmination of many years of leadership planning and is consistent with MFS’ long-term approach to executive transitions.”

