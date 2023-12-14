Nearly 2,000 Mass. residents have worked on Vineyard Wind project so far, new report shows

The developers expect to plug the first five of these turbines into the region’s grid by the end of the year, bringing 65 megawatts online, or enough power for 30,000 homes. This would be the fourth offshore wind project to generate electricity in the US, and by far the largest based on generating capacity; the smaller South Fork project near Block Island began generating electricity for the Long Island Power Authority earlier this month.

The report reflects the first two years of construction on the project, which involves putting up 62 giant wind turbines, made by General Electric, in an area 15-plus miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and connecting them to the region’s power grid through a transmission line that comes ashore in Barnstable.

Nearly 2,000 Massachusetts residents have worked on the massive $4 billion Vineyard Wind offshore project so far, according to a new report out Thursday from UMass Dartmouth and Springline Research Group.

Representatives for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid, the two companies behind the Vineyard Wind venture, say the new Vineyard Wind report shows that the project is on track to meet or exceed expectations for local employment. (The numbers do not include manufacturing work done in other states or countries.)

Advertisement

The vast majority of the 1,989 people who have worked on the project so far are or were in temporary jobs, some of them lasting weeks or months and others spanning multiple years. Most of these people live and work in Southeastern Massachusetts; the number is roughly evenly split between union and nonunion jobs. The figure also includes infrastructure work that took place in Barnstable, such as a new substation.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of next year, bringing a total of 800 megawatts, or enough power for 400,000 homes, into the region’s electric grid, financed with payments from the state’s three major electric utilities. Ken Kimmell, a vice president at Avangrid, said so far about 40 of the 62 foundations have gone into the seabed, after their installation began in June.

Advertisement

Much of the staging work has been done in the city of New Bedford, on a state-owned dock specifically designed for offshore wind work. “The report validates what we’ve all been hearing from New Bedford,” Kimmell said. “People will tell you in their lifetime, they’ve never seen so much economic activity in New Bedford.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.