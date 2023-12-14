Does Logan really need a fifth Legal Sea Foods? What we like and don’t like about the airport’s Terminal E expansion.

In many ways, the interior of the expanded Terminal E is just as forward-looking as the scarlet exterior (the color is officially called Boston Red ). The 320,000-square-foot expansion, with its soaring roofline and walls of windows, is a welcome change from the low-slung original 1974 terminal. The forward-looking design from architect Luis Vidal subtly mirrors and updates Eero Saarinen’s spacious 1962 TWA terminal in New York. The design brings a welcome splash of architectural optimism to East Boston.

Earlier this month, I arrived at Logan several hours before my flight was scheduled to depart to get better acquainted with the newly expanded Terminal E. Its lipstick-red exterior is already one of Boston’s splashiest new landmarks. Still, the interior, which quietly debuted last summer and officially opened in the fall‚ has yet to receive the same attention or admiration.

Have you ever spent six hours at an airport? Let me rephrase that. Have you ever spent six hours at an airport on purpose ?

The Terminal E project kicked off five years ago. Parts of the expansion, including three gates, were clipped due to budget constraints as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Massport officials have said that those trimmed gates will be revisited in the future. Because international travel has been the slowest to return to Logan, it will likely be some time until Terminal E grows again.

Since Terminal E’s unofficial opening last summer, I’d taken several international flights out of Logan but had yet to spend significant time in the expanded portion of the terminal. Last month, I had a flight departing at 7 p.m., so I arrived at 1 p.m. and started my explorations. Here’s what I found.

The TSA will begin using the Analogic Computed Tomography (CT) scanners in Logan's Terminal E in winter 2024. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

The good

A large, airy TSA checkpoint: The new security checkpoint, which is scheduled to open next month, will feature seven Analogic Computed Tomography (CT) lanes. According to a TSA spokesman, passengers will be able to keep their laptops, electronics, and liquids in their bags and carry-ons. The CT machines create 3-D images that can be rotated 360 degrees for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer — something that is not possible with current technology. Anyone who has been through the current Terminal E checkpoint bottleneck will understand just how clutch this change will be. There will be less fiddling with bags, more lanes, and more movement.

Patrons wait for their flights at Boston Harbor Distillery in Logan airport's Terminal E. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Boston Harbor Distillery: The Dorchester-based distillery has some of the best views at Logan. You can watch flights zoom in and out while sipping on a Nor’easter (the brewery’s version of a dark and stormy). The boozy theme carries over to the menu with dishes such as chicken wings made with Demon Seed Whiskey BBQ sauce. Try the Maple Cream Espresso Martini made with Boston Harbor Distillery maple cream liqueur, house-made vodka, New England coffee, and pure vanilla (but don’t overdo it!). Or, just kick back with a Diet Coke and watch the entertainment in the skies. It’s unlike any other space at Logan, and the fact that it’s locally owned makes it even more enticing.

One of the new seating areas at Logan airport's recently expanded Terminal E. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Seating options galore: People do more than wait for planes at an airport, and Logan’s Terminal E expansion recognizes that not everyone wants to sit in a narrow row of black leatherette chairs balancing a laptop and a toddler on one knee while kneeling down and looking for a power outlet or USB port on the other. Terminal E offers a variety of seating configurations. That might not sound like much, but for those who invest significant portions of their life traveling and waiting in airports, a high-back armchair with a USB port can be downright heavenly. The new Terminal E has chairs that cocoon travelers, areas that are set up for working, and other spots that are ideal for eking out a moment of privacy before boarding the next sardine can to Europe.

A new sensory room at Boston Logan International Airport. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Sensory/calming room: Chairs that relax passengers are a good start, and there’s even more breathing space in the sensory/calming room. Away from the gates and the large crowds is a room that’s wonderfully soothing, particularly for those prone to overstimulation. Designed with the The New England Center for Children, the calming room has light therapy, a flight simulation room, and games. It’s the airport’s first autism-friendly space.

The Legal Sea Foods in Terminal C at Logan airport. Handout

The bad

Another Legal Sea Foods: I have no beef (chicken, or fish) with Legal Sea Foods, but do we need five of them at the airport? Every terminal in Logan has a Legal, and Terminal B has two of them. Massport has stated that it strives to incorporate local restaurants at Logan. Legal is owned by the local restaurant group PPX Hospitality Brands, so technically it fits the definition. But only Dunkin’ has as much of a presence as Legal. Visitors may fall under the false impression that Bostonians consume as much clam chowder as they do iced coffee. As someone who has lived in Boston longer than he’d care to admit, I can think of dozens (and dozens) of other options that would be a welcome addition to Logan. An international airport should have a full range of culinary options. The addition of another Legal feels like a lost opportunity.

The main bar in Delta's new Sky lounge in Terminal E at Logan. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

A beautiful but hard-to-access Delta Sky lounge

Delta Air Lines opened its newest, and largest lounge at Logan in Terminal E over the summer. It’s a sun-filled, 21,000-square-foot space with original paintings, a gorgeous Art Deco bar, and private showers. A month after it debuted, Delta announced that it was restricting access to all of its lounges and making them more exclusive to those cardholders who spent more. There was a tidal wave of complaints from Delta customers who renounced their allegiance to the airline after hearing about the new restrictions. The airline backed down on some of those new rules, but the bottom line is that access to the Delta Sky lounge is limited to big spenders. It’s a large portion of the airport (with a fantastic view) that many travelers will never have a chance to see.

The open-air duty-free shop in Logan's Terminal E expansion. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

A duty-free shop obscuring pedestrian traffic

Logan’s open-air duty-free shop is the first of its kind in North America. Instead of putting the usual parade of high-end ointments, liniments, and fragrances in a shop, the products are now displayed in the middle of the terminal. The out-in-the-open duty-free shop is meant to resemble Boston neighborhoods, but instead it gets in the way of the airy intention of the terminal’s design. According to Hudson, the company overseeing the duty-free shop, “Every detail of the open concept was chosen with intention, from the entrance gateways mirroring the cable-stayed Zakim Memorial Bridge to the use of artistic renditions of tree canopies as a tribute to the Emerald Necklace of green spaces found throughout the city.” Perhaps if you strain your eyes you can catch those details. To me it looks more like a duty-free shop without walls.

An early rendering of Boston Logan International Airport's Terminal E. Massport/Handout

Where have all the trees gone?

When renderings of Terminal E were first released, they embraced a growing architectural trend called biophilic design. That means the space is intended to help its occupants connect with the outside world, either with building materials, windows, plants, or other natural elements. An early computer-generated rendering of Terminal E showed it in full biophilic mode with tall trees or plants. The final result is quite different. Plantings are limited and low. The second level of the terminal is occupied by the Delta Sky lounge, and a section of the lower level is obscured by the open-air duty-free store. It would have been wonderful to see Terminal E grounded in biophilic design.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.