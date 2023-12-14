Katherine Tallman on laughter, exploring new cities, and the Coolidge’s expansion

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? Japan. I’ve not been and it has fascinating culture and history.

It’s been 10 years since Katherine Tallman took over as executive director and chief executive officer of the Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation. Much of her efforts during that time have been focused on a $14 million expansion and renovation of the Brookline landmark. And while there were significant delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project — which includes a new 14,000-square-foot building behind the existing structure that Tallman said not only offers “an improvement in customer amenities,” but two new theaters, indoor ticketing, and a “big, beautiful lobby” with an expanded concession stand — is finally slated to open in January. In addition to the structural improvements, Tallman, 70, said she is excited about her growing team that will take the Coolidge to a new level. “We had outgrown our space,” she said of the art deco, independent theater that opened 90 years ago. “We have built a whole staff … to go along with our opportunities now for more significant planning and growth.” Tallman, a self-described “lifelong movie fan” whose professional background is in finance, said she is especially excited about the theater’s new community and engagement center. “I can’t wait for everyone to see not just see what we’ve done, but to experience it,” she said. We caught up with the Michigan native, who lives in Jamaica Plain with her husband, Peter Norstrand, a retired lawyer, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? Baby steps. First was driving to Maine when the “border” was open. Then the train to NYC, which was a ghost town, to see the amazing Adrienne Warren in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” My first breaths of the unique Manhattan aromas brought total joy. Next was Madrid. I booked the flights and hotel knowing all could be canceled at any time. We decided we’d go for it on the morning of departure. At the outset of COVID, I closed the Coolidge from Bermuda and was on one of the last flights out.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? Generally, I book the flights and hotels; my husband plans the daily itinerary based on guidebooks. We really enjoy small group, local tours and recently took a five-day tour through Northern Ireland. Our guide was from the area and a true raconteur, entertaining us with Irish music, literature, and anecdotes. … None of the three couples had previously met and we became fast friends.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? No thanks. I can unplug at home.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? I use vacation time when I can.

What has been your worst travel experience? I usually forget that I’ve been to Portugal. I enjoyed half a day in Lisbon before I was hit with the flu and flat out in bed until I was well enough to fly home. The plane was full, I had a center seat in the smoking section, and the flight to Boston included two stops.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? To learn and be awed — by culture, the natural world, or both. And to share time with my husband, who is a walking history library.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? Something I don’t have time to focus on at home. I love biographies and can happily sink into the telling of another person’s life.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Trevor Noah. He is a brilliant observer, has a unique perspective, and is thoughtful and hilarious. Could you set that up for me?

What is the best gift to give to a traveler? Inspiration.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Almond butter sandwiches for the plane, and local food and drink thereafter.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? Hard to pick one. Small pieces of local art that prompt memories of each trip — a mirror with inlaid paua shells from New Zealand, a mixed media piece from [an] art school in Cuba, pottery from Spain, a piece of clothing.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I’ve had good small-group experiences through TourRadar.

What has travel taught you? A much longer context and perspective; our country is so young and unsettled and it’s easy to despair in the short term. Humans are fundamentally curious and kind and want to connect on a personal level regardless of language differences. Laughter is a solid bridge.

What is your best travel tip? Settling into and exploring a city or area is way more rewarding than trying to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time. You’re not spending time on logistics and can linger and take downtime without feeling like you’re missing something.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.