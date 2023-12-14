At Pittsburgh’s Moonshot Museum, a window into the future of aerospace

Learn about Pittsburgh’s role in the space industry and ponder the future of space travel and life while visiting the newest permanent exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center , “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” and the city’s new Moonshot Museum . Both delve into the issues of space exploration — the risks and the rewards — and welcome input from visitors on everything from the moral issues of space travel to the practical realities of establishing life on another planet.

PITTSBURGH — The city that lays claim to Andy Warhol, Heinz, and much of the steel used to build America’s skyscrapers is now leading the charge for our country’s return to space. Pittsburgh scientists, university students, contractors, and businesses have contributed significantly to NASA’s upcoming lunar program, while Astrobotic Technology, a small Pittsburgh-based aerospace company founded by a local university professor, has built the first US spacecraft to land on the moon in more than 50 years.

Advertisement

This isn’t a far-fetched dream. NASA plans to launch a lunar lander by the end of this month (around Dec. 24), a manned Artemis mission in 2025, and — once a base is set up on the moon, which will act as a refueling station and slingshot for Mars-bound spaceships — trips to Mars by the mid-2030s.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Astrobotic created the nonprofit Moonshot Museum at its headquarters and space-production facility in Pittsburgh’s North Side. It offers hands-on displays that let you build your own lunar rover, design a space mission patch, and explore the different craters and historical landmarks on the Moon (such as where we’ve landed on previous Apollo missions). It tells you about notable Pittsburghers such as James Irwin, who drove the first-ever lunar rover, and Jack Kinzler who figured out how to make the American flag appear to “fly” in photos while on a windless moon during the first manned moon landing. Also learn about the Lunar Gateway space station, which will be a moon-orbiting international space station that enables astronauts to complete short trips to the Moon for experiments and testing.

Advertisement

Visitors to Pittsburgh's new nonprofit Moonshot Museum can build a model lunar lander using blocks. In a neighboring room, viewable through a big window, Pittsburgh-based aerospace company Astrobotic builds real lunar landers, including the Peregrine I, which will blast off for the Moon this month. Kari Bodnarchuk

The museum’s real highlight, though: The up-close views into Astrobotic’s “clean room,” a living lab where scientists in head-to-toe bunny suits build lunar landers in real time. Here, the Astrobotic team recently constructed the Peregrine I, which will be the first US lander on the Moon since the 1972 Apollo mission. The 8.5-by-6.2-foot spacecraft will carry 21 payloads from seven countries (as of last count), including five mini robots for the Mexican space agency, a German radiation detector, a Japanese capsule with messages from children around the world, and a rover built by Carnegie Mellon University students called IRIS, which will be the first American rover back on the Moon and will take photos and gather data on the lunar surface.

“Peregrine I will have lots of different things attached to it like pockets,” says museum-interpreter James Jamison. “It will even include a micro art museum,” he adds, referring to MoonArk, a 10-ounce time capsule designed by College of Fine and Applied Arts alumni in Illinois. The sculpture, which measures 8 inches tall by 2 inches in diameter, has four stacked chambers filled with hundreds of poems, images, music, mechanisms, and nano-objects designed to survive on the surface of the moon for thousands of years.

The completed Peregrine I has already arrived at Cape Canaveral to prepare for launch, but you can now watch Astrobotic workers building the Griffin lunar lander, which NASA expects to launch in November 2024.

Advertisement

Down the hill at the Carnegie Science Center — just half a mile from the Moonshot Museum — you can learn about future exploration to Mars and the potential for human settlement there. “Mars: The Next Giant Leap” takes visitors on an interactive journey to discover what it would be like to live on Mars and how we might inhabit the planet.

The exhibition has seven experiential zones that explore fascinating aspects of the Martian climate, potential living arrangements, search for evidence of life there, food, and more. It raises questions about how we would live (in homes built into cliffs or on the surface of Mars), produce sustainable food, and play sports and stay in shape in a low-gravity environment (Mars has 62 percent less gravitational pull than Earth so a 150-pound person on Earth would weigh just 57 pounds on Mars — and have to work harder to stay fit).

Staff at Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based aerospace company, work on the Peregrine I lunar lander, which blasts off for the moon this month. Museumgoers can watch workers in action through a big window between Astrobotic's "clean room" and the museum. Moonshot Museum

In the Martian Garden zone, learn what it takes to grow crops in a place with no soil and how to create sustainable meals with ingredients that can thrive in a Martian environment — like using plant-based cheese that’s made on Mars versus powdered cheese imported from Earth. Hydroponic trays and aeroponic tubes in the middle of the exhibition contain live strawberries, snap peas, mustard seed, basil, and numerous other plants and herbs, displaying the technology that may help sustain life on Mars. Considering how to grow food in such an inhospitable environment, the exhibit suggests, may help us face the challenges of food insecurity here on Earth and embrace more sustainable practices.

Advertisement

“When people leave, I want them to think about how they can do things differently in their lives,” says Marcus Harshaw, the science center’s senior director of museum experiences.

A large-scale diorama with impressive detail shows a futuristic settlement on Mars, letting you see just how life might look. Over the past year, the museum has solicited input from visitors on their vision for this new world, asking them to vote on social justice and education issues to the best way to power life on Mars (wind, nuclear, or geothermal energy?).

The exhibition also addresses how our view of Mars has changed over time and, like the Moonshot exhibit, tries to dispel lingering myths or misunderstandings: The space industry isn’t just made up of rocket scientists and astronauts, but requires designers, writers, artists, lawyers, chefs, and other people with a variety of talents and backgrounds — maybe someone just like you.

As we prepare for a new age of space exploration, these exhibits get us thinking about this next phase, how developments in space technology may help us here on Earth, and where the next giant leap for humankind may take us.

If you go…

Moonshot Museum, 1016 N. Lincoln Ave., 412-314-4111, https://moonshotmuseum.org. Open Thu.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (sometimes closed because of big events at neighboring Acrisure Stadium); free ages 2 and under, $5 ages 3-17, $10 for those 18 and older.

Advertisement

Carnegie Science Center, 1 Allegheny Ave., 412-237-3400, https://carnegiesciencecenter.org. Admission free ages 2 and younger,$15 ages 3-12, $25 ages 13-64, $20 ages 65 and older.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us. Follow her at @womenstravelguide.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.