From water’s edge to mountain ridge, a Northwest passage

For the outdoor enthusiast, however, Portland remains a mecca, a launch pad for a variety of activities — hiking, biking, beach-going, mountain climbing — in stunningly beautiful places.

Long considered a mecca for fans of brewpubs and adventurous restaurants and a magnet for hipsters (plus those fleeing the high costs of California), Portland has been battered in some neighborhoods by the symbiotic scourges of homelessness and opioid addiction. The resulting news coverage and partisan soundbites often position the city as the epicenter of all that ails urban life in America these days.

Advertisement

Each of the following — Columbia River Gorge, Oregon’s coastline, and Mount St. Helens — is within a two-hour drive of Portland.

The gorge

This is, simply, nirvana for waterfall lovers. Start by grabbing a copy of “Curious Gorge,” an irreverent compilation of hikes and adventures. Most hikes are three miles or less and within a 50-mile stretch on both the Oregon and Washington sides of the Columbia River.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

During midweek days of glorious weather last fall, hikers had these trails mostly to themselves. One 620-foot exception was the famed Multnomah Falls. Tour buses and vehicles carrying license plates from across the West and Canada packed the parking lot; a scrum of tourists was sardined into the first two easily accessible viewpoints of the falls. (In the summer, you’ll need to make reservations.)

Don’t let this deter you.

At 620 feet, Multnomah Falls is the touristy highpoint of the Columbia River Gorge. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Instead, enjoy the view from an iconic bridge between two tiers of the falls then head up along a paved trail. With each switchback, the climb melts away the latte-sipping tourists until the trail is yours alone. After the observation point at the top of the falls, head deep into the tight gorge created by Multnomah Creek. Walls of rippled basalt form one side of the trail, with the tumbling, dancing Multnomah on the other. The result is an amphitheater for water. Falls, one after another, announce themselves, first through sound, then each through its own beauty and personality; a couple, such as Wiesendanger, allow you to tiptoe to their bases.

Advertisement

Combined with the Wahkeena Trail, this hike becomes a clockwise plus-5-mile loop. Along with the constant water, you’ll be surrounded by poignant reminders of the 2017 fire that hopscotched the hillsides. Charred skeletons of Douglas firs and Ponderosa pines still reach toward the sky, with a thick undergrowth offering shifting colors — and a sense of astonishing rebirth — through the seasons.

The Wahkeena Trail slices through a forest recovering from a 2017 fire that hopscotched the hillsides. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

As you start to descend, take a short detour on a spur trail to the Wahkeena Springs, where the mountain disgorges into a cedar glade the gurgling waters that will form many of the waterfalls you are still to encounter.

In all, the hike makes intimate passes along countless rapids and eight named waterfalls, perhaps none so spectacular, despite Multnomah’s reputation, as the last one: Wahkeena (the Yakama word for “most beautiful”). Here the water spirals and spills from a slot canyon to a pool right at an observation bridge.

The loop of trails around Multnomah and Wahkeena creeks leaves the most beautiful falls for the last: Wahkeena. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Scores of falls can be found on dozens of other hikes, including Ponytail Falls, which you can walk under, and Panther Creek Falls, where a short walk on a Washington trail takes you to dueling waterfalls, one a spidery veil of water across a wall, the other a sheer gusher from a slot canyon.

Advertisement

For some variety, park at the Bonneville Fish Hatchery off the main artery through the gorge, Interstate 84, and walk a quarter mile to the Wahclella Falls trailhead. The trail itself is an easy one-mile hike to winding, thunderous falls. Then, spend a chunk of an afternoon at the hatchery, where rainbow trout and 9-foot long, 400-pound white sturgeon mosey about in ponds. In the fall, salmon queue up along ladders and in holding tanks for spawning. A fascinating tour of the nearby Bonneville Dam reveals that not only is the river a source of sheer beauty, it’s a powerhouse of clean electricity for the Pacific Northwest.

The coast

Offshore pinnacles and sea stacks; iconic lighthouses and sheer cliffs; winding trails and broad beaches; stoic bald eagles and snoozing sea lions. The Oregon coast packs in a lot of sights. What you won’t see are many swimmers. The waves tumble too viciously, its waters too bitterly cold.

Since swimming is not topping the agenda in any season, fall and spring are excellent times to capture the coast’s bounty. Due west from Portland is Rockaway Beach, a good starting point for a day (or two) trip north along the coast. (If you have extended time, Cape Meares, with its cliffs created, remarkably, from a series of lava flows from as far away as Idaho, is a beautiful place to explore, but will add at least 45 minutes of travel time because you’ll need to circle around Tillamook Bay to head north.)

Advertisement

Frolicking at Rockaway Beach, Oregon, with the Twin Rocks as a backdrop. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Offshore rock formations are more common than along New England’s coast and, because of their volcanic origin, more picturesque. One of the most majestic is Twin Rocks off Rockaway, with its massive arch. The best viewpoint is from the Minnehaha Street access, with a spring-fed stream trickling by.

A fine bookend rock formation is Haystack, at Cannon Beach, a 40-minute drive north. At 235 feet tall, the impressive chunk offers up its tidepools for exploration at low tide. Puffins homestead here in the spring. In any season, watch for bald eagles; on a misty morning last October, one held court high in a dead tree, impervious both to divebombing and cackling crows above and a gaggle of photographers below.

A bald eagle surveyed the sights of Cannon Beach in Oregon. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

In between Twin Rocks and Haystack is one of the coast’s most beguiling hikes: an out-and-back at Cape Falcon, with the trailhead at Oswald West State Park. Massive Sitka spruces and cedars form a high arching tunnel in the first part of the 4-plus-mile hike before it opens up, first to meadows packed with wildflowers in spring and early summer, then to jaw-dropping views across the ocean, particularly south past Smugglers’ Cove to Neahkahnie Mountain. In late summer, fall, and winter, watch for gray whales. On your way back, take a detour to Short Sand Beach, which is long on views, including surfers slicing across the waves.

Advertisement

End of a surfer's day, at Short Sand Beach in Oregon Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Lodging can be expensive. Seaside, with its wide beaches, inviting promenade, family/honky-tonk vibe, and memorial to the endpoint of the Lewis and Clark expedition, is a reasonably priced alternative to nearby Cannon Beach. The Sandy Cove Inn, outwardly unassuming and away from the main strip, offers loads of family-run attentiveness and themed rooms decorated with a touch of whimsy.

Finish your coastal trek at Astoria’s waterfront, a fantastic splicing of the rough-hewn and the resplendent. Touches of high Victorian architecture mix with repurposed fishing canneries, all colored in an Old West patina. A 12-mile path/boardwalk along the waterfront passes many outdoor cafes and coffeehouses that let you dine as you watch freighters from all corners of the world line the Columbia. Lounge-about sea lions hang out at 9th Street, where the high-end Bowline Hotel hands out earplugs to guests in case they start barking. They also flop about and sunbathe at Pier 39, a collection of restaurants, a brew pub, and lodging in an old seafood cannery at the end of a beautiful wharf.

Hard against the Columbia River, with the Astoria–Megler Bridge in the background. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Atop Coxcomb Hill overlooking the city, river, and bay, the Astoria Column leads 164 steps up a circular staircase to the region’s most expansive view. The exterior etchings swirling to the top of the column form a historic timeline.

The volcano

Queen Anne's lace frame the foreground for Mount St. Helens, still massive even after the 1980 eruption blew away its north face and lopped about 1,400 feet from its summit. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

The numbers numb. You’ll find them laid out, along with a timeline and short film, at Washington state parks’ visitor center, a fine primer along the site’s main road, Route 504. Yet, perhaps, this report, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, tells it most starkly.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. PDT on May 18, a huge earthquake caused a mile-wide portion of the mountain’s north face to collapse. The eruption produced a force equal to 10–50 megatons of TNT, the equivalent of 25,000 atomic bombs released over the city of Hiroshima during World War II, and superheated gas and rock exploded out of the volcano sideways at speeds of up to 400 mph. It was followed by a dense plume of thousands of tons of scorching ash that spewed 12 to 16 miles up into the atmosphere, turning the sky dark and the air suffocatingly thick. As 46 billion gallons of slush and water began to race down from the snow-capped mountain, it collected tons of mud, rocks, and trees. This lethal debris slurry … destroyed everything in its path.

The effects were unworldly. The blast resounded as far away as Montana and British Columbia, yet for reasons still not scientifically clear, some who barely survived the pyroclastic torrents nearby described a vacuum.

“There was no sound to it, not a sound. It was like a silent movie and we were all in it,” recalled Kran Kilpatrick, a US Forest Service worker.

The ash cloud turned morning to midnight in Yakima, Wash., about 90 miles away, but Cougar, 13 miles away, got a mere dusting.

Yet, this is not a tale about numbers. It is the ultimate story of mass destruction and rebirth. And trips along 504 closer to the mountain reveal that.

The volcano is still remaking the landscape, so check the national monument’s website before going. Recent landslides have taken out the road to Johnston Ridge, the closest public observatory to the volcano, with no date yet for reopening.

Yet, disappointment dissipates once you hit the trails that are open. Coldwater Lake, one of the newest naturally made lakes in North America, glistens across its three-mile length, surrounded by ridges, some still cradling the carcasses of trees blown down 42 years ago. The lake was formed when St. Helen’s debris field dammed a river.

Coldwater Lake, formed when debris from Mount St. Helens dammed a river, is one of the newest lakes in North America. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Across the road from the lake is the Hummocks Trail loop. For an easy, 2.4-mile hike, take it counterclockwise, from a trailhead at the right of its parking lot. If you want a longer hike with stellar views of the volcano, take the Hummocks entry at the left of the lot, go about ¾ of a mile to a junction and turn left on Boundary Trail. The trip to the closed Johnston Ridge Observatory and back is about 10 miles and 1,800 feet of climbing.

Either way, Earth’s ability to rejuvenate astounds. Within 20 days of the eruption, fireweed was beginning to sprout over devastated areas; gophers, protected in their underground dens, soon began pushing out mounds of dirt onto the lunar-like landscape.

On Hummocks today, the crusty soil and rock beneath your feet were, but two generations ago, part of Mount St. Helens, 8 miles away. Wildlife is teeming, from snakes, chipmunks, and occasional elk to cattail-bordered ponds and large stands of moss-patched birches, that most opportunistic of trees.

The Hummocks Trail offers a view of a mosaic — and very new — landscape of ash and emergent trees harboring an array of wildlife. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

For a different kind of fun, travel to the south side of the park (a two-hour, roundabout drive) and check out Ape Caves ($5, with timed reservations). This bizarre structure, divided into climbs of varying difficulty, is essentially a 2.5-mile-long tube that hardened and formed as a conduit for a series of lava flows over the millennia.

The south side also offers the route to the rim of the volcano, but this climb requires a tough-to-secure permit and should only be attempted by veteran mountain climbers. In this unearthly landscape, it’s fitting that local climbers refer to the last part of the trek, past a massive boulder-walled ridge, as “the vertical beach” — a slogging, spirit-testing mile of ash, high to the rim, where the Earth’s bounty has yet to seed.

Mount St. Helens, as viewed from an ever-eroding southern rim, with its northern face blown away. Michael J. Bailey/Globe staff

Michael Bailey can be reached at michael.bailey@globe.com.