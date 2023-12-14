We don’t get time alone

Q. I have a 14-year-old daughter and I live with my boyfriend. We always had weekends free when she was with her dad, but bad things happened. She is now with us all the time, and my boyfriend and I are both fine with it. Happy to know she’s safe. But we also need alone time.

She is up late. We don’t have a door lock. I just want some time to myself with my partner. I don’t want my daughter to think we don’t care about her!

How can we find time? How can we not lose each other?

NO PRIVACY

A. First, get a door lock. You’re allowed to have some boundaries, and I would bet that most 14-year-olds I know do not want to walk in on a private moment.

Second, consider leaving your kid home alone or under the supervision of a responsible adult. Child care is an expense, but for a special night out, it can be worth it for everyone. Your daughter should know that people in a family can separate for an evening or more. Show her it’s part of a new healthy routine.

Third, host a sleepover. She might want nothing to do with you for 12 hours if she has a friend in her own room.

Those are my practical solutions, with the reminder/disclaimer that I have no knowledge about parenting, no firsthand experience of my own.

As a Love Letters columnist, I would say there’s an extra layer to this question — about how the new living arrangement might affect your relationship long-term. You and your boyfriend would benefit from having a big talk about what parts of your routine you need to preserve. How much alone time do you require together with no one watching? What’s possible?

It’s wonderful that your boyfriend is so open to this arrangement, but how does he feel now that your daughter is there? What are the unanticipated highs and lows? You can ask him for an honest assessment. It might help you strategize about how to be great to a teen without forgetting each other.

There’s also family therapy, so you can check into that with insurance, etc. You can ask school and doctors for counseling suggestions. It’s all about finding the right services to assist you along the way.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

At 14, I baby-sat my younger brothers at least once a week. No cellphones; I just knew to what restaurant, etc., my parents went. The Yellow Pages were next to the rotary phone. My parents didn’t have a lock — they just told us to leave them alone and to play Atari. It wasn’t difficult, especially as I got older and realized what they were up to.

BLISTERED-TOE





You probably need to set up specific times with your boyfriend and enlist a friend who can watch her at their house. Or you may need to schedule alone time when she’s at school, if that’s possible. You didn’t say what bad things happened with the dad; so not sure if he’s out of the picture entirely or if it was just scaled back. Either way, get creative with days and times with your boyfriend and try to arrange time when your daughter stays with family/friends.

BKLYNMOM





I’m sensing some guilt and fear around the issues with dad. Work through those with her and you’ll both be in a healthier place. In the meantime, ease the guilt and do what’s comfortable and safe around her current circumstances (if she is scared to be left alone, plan a movie with your partner in a different room where you’re still accessible, but set an expectation of relative privacy). Does she come into your room at night? If not, a lock is probably not necessary, and if she comes in the room out of fear or trauma, then you need to address that first.

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE

