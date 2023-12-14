What’s on your skiing and riding bucket list this year?

“They get such beautiful sun in there, it’s like being on the beach,” White says. “Anyone who has kids knows it helps to have them be having fun and enjoying themselves to get that attachment to the sport. If it’s nice and sunny and they aren’t as cold and are able to learn, it’s better.”

Adam White, communications director at the University of Vermont, can’t wait to get into the trees for the first time ever with his three young sons trailing close behind. Perhaps, he figures, they’ll get their first taste of trees in Bermuda. That’s the Bermuda Glades at Smugglers Notch, of course.

So what’s on your skiing and riding bucket list (and what might you check off it this winter)?

John Evanson of Plymouth, N.H., has this winter off. He took a quick break on the side of the Range View trail during an early-season day at Bretton Woods in mid-November and noted he plans to ski a lot. How often? “A hundred days sounds good. It seems doable. I had 39 days last year and I was just doing weekends and a couple of trips.”

Bernie Weichsel, a member of the US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, ran the Boston Ski Show for 38 years and has been a lifelong promoter of winter sports and knows a thing or two about piling up powder days.

When he turned 70 a few years ago, Weichsel vowed to match that number with his number of ski days. He did.

He hit 50 days last year and that again seems like a good target.

“I’ll ski all over the place: East, West, North,” he says and then ticks off a wide-ranging tally of wish-list stops for this and future years.

Here are the details of what these — and several other folks who are fanatical about their winter sports and boast strong New England ties — have on their bucket lists.

For this winter. And beyond.

Hannah Kearney competes during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS

Hannah Kearney

“I learned to ski at Burke and Jay Peak and dabbled in the Dartmouth Skiway with the Ford Sayre program. Once I got hooked on freestyle, I joined the Waterville Valley program and was there every weekend, and when I got on the circuit we only went to mountains that had competitions. So as much a Vermonter as I am, I’m almost embarrassed to say I’ve never skied Mad River Glen. That’s the first item on my bucket list. Whether it happens this year or not, it will stay on the list until it gets checked off. It’s the quintessential New England area and right up my alley. I’ve been there, I’ve hiked up, but I’ve never actually skied it. It’s old school, the iconic single chair. It’s the base lodge, not a village. It’s what I think of when I think of skiing. It’s why I got into it. . . . We were back East last February and I hadn’t skied Sugarbush in 20 years. It was a Thursday and it was real good and so fun to ski. No crowds, good weather, a long mountain. That was a treat. . . . I have a New England soul. . . . Our adorable little nugget (Lula, born in July) has changed our lives completely. We’ll see what a ski season looks like for two new parents. It might be, ‘You go. Then I’ll go.’”

A three-time Olympian with gold (2010) and silver (2014) medals for moguls, Hannah Kearney grew up in Norwich, Vt. She and her husband, fellow Olympian freestyler Mike Morse, a native of Duxbury, live in Park City, Utah, with their daughter, Lula. Kearney has a virtual fitness business, Fitness From Afar, and also does freestyle commentary for NBC Sports.

A skier during opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Breckenridge, Colo. Liz Copan/Associated Press

John Evanson

“I’m planning to get out to Colorado for the first time this year and go to Breckenridge. I have an Epic Pass (Vail Resorts) for the trip so I’m also going to try and hit all the Vermont and New Hampshire Epic places (Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat, Crotched), almost none of which I’ve skied before so that’s going to be pretty cool. I have a White Mountains Super Pass (Bretton Woods, Cannon, Waterville Valley, and Cranmore), which I’ve had in the past, so I’ll ski all those. It should be a fun winter.”

John Evanson skied some as a kid and got back into it after moving to New Hampshire in 2014, following 15 years of working and living in Texas after college.

Danny McGonagle,15, does a frontside 720 mute grab on the terrain park at Waterville Valley Resort. Mark Lorenz for the Boston Globe

Allie, Gavin, and Avery Stoddard

Avery, 7: “I want to learn to snowboard. I don’t know why. I just want to have options.”

Gavin, 10. “I want to learn how to do a 360 on skis. [I’ll get there] sometime this winter. I practice at different mountains. We go to Cannon and Waterville, too.”

Their mother, Allie: “I just want to get out as many days as possible. We try to get out between 60-70 days a year. I just love skiing with them and I like watching them learn new things. I’m going to learn to snowboard with Avery so she has a buddy. I snowboarded some when I was in my early 20s. I’m excited to try it again. We’re going to take it slow. We’re going to start on powder days when it’s nice and soft to fall into. We’re going to have fun.”

Allie Stoddard and her kids live in Thornton, N.H. They were taking a break from home-schooling on a sunny mid-November day at Bretton Woods.

Fresh snow in February of this year was a welcome sight for kids taking a ski lesson at Blue Hills Ski Area. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Taylor Varrato

“I was depressed at the time I got into skiing after college and I had very low self-esteem. It was the one thing I was passionate about. It was the first time I felt like I do have athletic ability and I can do this and I was able to progress over a period of time. I’m not a great skier and I’m sure people would look at me and say I’m a ‘back-seater.’ But I don’t care about that. I just care about safety and just sending it and having fun. I want my son to do it. He’ll be 2 on Christmas and he has a pair of skis and we’ll see what happens. My husband’s been skiing since he was 3. I always think of skiing as the thing that gave me reason. Before I had a family, it gave me something to look forward to and something I felt passionate about. Maybe it didn’t save my life, but it certainly helped me. It gave me a new perspective. I’m 27 and have been skiing for six years and I’ll be instructing this year and I hope to extend that passion to others. I wish we had more programs to get people out up here. They’re really good about it in school. In Bethlehem they have a program for kids that is really affordable, super affordable. I’d love to get more people who don’t have the financial backing, more children, into it.”

A registered nurse, Taylor Varrato never had the opportunity to ski as a youngster while growing up in Connecticut. She and her husband and son moved to the mountains of New Hampshire last winter.

Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during a race in Meribel, France, on Feb. 8, 2023. Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

Bernie Weichsel

“I always get a few Western trips in. I’d like to go back and make sure to spend some time in Colorado, Utah, and Tahoe. I haven’t been to Western Canada in a while and I’d like to get to Fernie (British Columbia) and Whistler. I’ll head up North here and go to Stowe and haven’t been to Sugarloaf in a few years and I try to rotate through the areas. I’d like to get to Montana. I hope to go to Europe again. I’ve been looking at a trip to Switzerland and adding a few days in Meribel. If you haven’t been to Les Trois Vallees (southeastern France), you need to. There’s more skiing there than in all the resorts in Colorado put together. If I can do a bunch of those places this year, it will be a great winter.”

Bernie Weichsel lives in Boston and travels far and wide — and near — to satisfy his skiing itches and has built connections around the world through his years in the ski industry.

Devin Delaney

“I’m looking so forward to exploring all the backcountry my new backyard has to offer. I got injured playing in a women’s hockey league in April and I’ve been working really hard to get back so I can continue to get into the backcountry. I think after ski racing I felt a little burned out and I was in Denver and Breckenridge at the time and got into exploring the woods and being out there and earning my turns. I love being out there. Then we have my first helicopter trip to Meadows Lodge in British Columbia. That’s been a huge bucket list item and it’s happening at the end of March. You’re in the Esplanade Mountain range between the Rockies and the Selkirks. It’s known for the incredible powder. I think I’ll be pushing my comfort zone. I’m really looking forward to that. There are about 10 of us and we’ll be living that hut culture: skiing hard together, looking at maps, scoping terrain, coming back with tired legs and cooking together and then doing it again.”

Devin Delaney grew up in North Conway where her parents own Delaney’s Hole in the Wall, a popular apres ski spot. An All American racer at the University of Denver, she now lives in Victor, Idaho, with her fiancée, Max Marno, a former teammate at Denver. She works in nutrition therapy and as a personal trainer.

A skier looks out over the White Mountains before skiing on opening day at Loon Mountain ski resort Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Lincoln, N.H. Jim Cole/Associated Press

Theresa Martens

“You caught us at a tough time. My husband, Clark, is having surgery on his ACL in January and we’re not going to be able to do the ton of skiing together that we would normally do. I would like to go out West for two or three days. That’s a bucket list kind of thing for this year. I’ve never skied Alta and that’s a total skier’s mountain. I haven’t been to Snowbasin where they held the Olympic downhill and I’d love to get in a little time out there. Another bucket list item, probably longer term, is helicopter skiing in Banff. Closer to home for this year, I’d like to get to Loon and ski on their new steep trails, they’re great for someone who’s looking for a challenge and loves to go fast. Cannon’s awesome, too. Another thing for this year is just skiing with the family, with Clark and the boys. They’re 28 this year and it doesn’t matter where, Waterville, Loon, Cannon: It gets harder to get everyone together and hopefully we can get out at least once before the surgery.”

The mother of twins Peter and Colin Martens, who skied for the University of New Hampshire, Theresa Martens is consistently one of the top finishers in the adult racing league at Pat’s Peak in Henniker. She raced in the NCAA’s Division I for the University of Wyoming.

Adam White

“I’ve been thinking about this a long time. I’ve seen others go through the woods with kids in tow and thought, ‘I can’t wait until I can do that.’ It’s got to be the right snow. There’s got to be enough snow. It can’t be icy. It’s my biggest lifetime bucket list goal, to get my three boys skiing in the woods with me, to introduce them to the joys of skiing in the woods, especially here in the Northeast. It’s my favorite type of skiing, my favorite terrain, and my favorite ski environment. I like the quiet. I like the sense of solitude, the feel of nature when you’re in the woods. Any time I go to places like Jay Peak, Bolton, Stowe, Smugglers, Stratton, Magic, Mount Snow, I seek those glade runs. There are a lot of spots over in New Hampshire. The boys keep progressing and last year, on the last run of the year, we skied off the summit of Smugglers Notch. One of the things kids do is ski along the margins of the trail, poke in and out of the margins, adults do it, too, to get a little taste of it. They’ve been doing that and I think they’re ready, they have enough skill, enough confidence to do some tree runs. I can’t wait. I really can’t.”

Adam White started skiing at Otis Ridge near his home in Western Massachusetts and is looking forward to getting into the woods with his sons, Jackson, 10, and Bodhi and Ronin, both 8.

Allen Lessels can be reached at lessfam321@gmail.com.