Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Dec. 15-22

An extra-thick Washington Bridge Edition to Keep your mind off the nightmare: Pizza, live music, Santa bikes rides and fun on both sides of the bridge!

Fear not: I’ve found extra fun this week, to keep your mind off the nightmare no matter which side of the chaos you call home. (Endure crossing at your own sanity-risk.)

12 PIES OF CHRISTMAS

I recently shared the news about this Best Times column turning 2. Fun fact: my second-ever Best Times featured this event, then also in its infancy. Today, we’ve both gone on to be nominated for James Beard Awards. (OK, just them.) PVD’s cutting-edge pie-makers Pizza Marvin hosts their 3rd annual 12 Pies of Christmas now through Dec. 21. “We’re back at it again for another year, spreading cheer, joy, and marinara sauce across the land with the help of some of Rhode Island’s best chefs,” they posted to Instagram. Proceeds from the pizza and ice cream collabs go to Sojourner House.

Pizzas for each week go live on Mondays at 8 a.m., according to the post. Can’t wait to see what happens Dec. 19 — their collab with the with the buzzy There, There. Details here and here.

Advertisement

NAZO NUTCRACKER

The classic holiday story of a girl, a mouse, and a wooden man… Yup, “The Nutcracker,” presented by Ballet RI arrives at The Vets Dec. 15 and runs through Dec. 24 — complete with Nutcracker and Mouse King characters designed by Big Nazo Lab. Because Providence. From $45. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. Details here.

HOMEMADE GIFTS

Head to Smug Brewing Dec. 15 to drink beer and crochet a hat (… sorry if it’s a little crooked, Aunt Petunia.) Each $40 ticket includes a crochet kit with all the supplies needed. Beginners welcome, but basic crochet understanding is suggested. Cozy pub vibes. 6-7:30 p.m. 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. Details here.

Advertisement

THE FLEA’S KNEES

Treasure-hunters, shop local and unique at the seasonal Providence Flea’s Holiday Markets. This week’s dates: Dec. 15 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect some 80 local makers, artisans, vintage vendors, plants, plus food trucks, local coffee and spirits, craft beer and cocktails, and more at the Farm Fresh RI Market Hall. Free admission. 10 Sims Ave. Details here.

SWIFTMAS

Swifties, road-trip time. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a belated Swiftmas (I think even non-Swifties know Taylor’s birthday is 12/13) or just socialize with fellow fans of the Westerly homeowner, grab your crew and jump in the car for “SwifTEA, an immersive, Taylor Swift-inspired high tea service” at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club” Dec. 15 and 22, and the following Fridays in December. Expect Taylor-themed teas and Eras-themed treats while the Eras Concert streams in the background. On the menu, strawberry and hazelnut waffle tea sandwiches, lobster rolls, chocolate ganache brownie, gingerbread scones, local cheeses, caviar, truffle fries, and buttermilk fried chicken slider. Plus, “play dress up” with accessories, swap friendship bracelets and snap Polaroids. #SwiftiesRoadTrip. $65 per person; includes tea tray, pot of tea, and friendship bracelet. 2173 Head of the Bay Road, Route 28. Harwich, Mass. Details and reservations here.

BILLY GILLMAN

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” might want to catch two-time Grammy nominee Billy Gilman. The Westerly native returns Home for the Holidays with a show in East Greenwich Dec. 16. Gilman burst onto the music scene at age 11 in 2000 with his hit single “One Voice.” The Rhode Islander was featured on Season 11 of “The Voice” coached by Adam Levine of Maroon 5. He plays the Greenwich Odeum with special guest, fellow Rhody singer Kara McKee. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets from $52. 59 Main Street, East Greenwich. Details here.

Advertisement

SWEET SING-ALONG

Get ready to belt out the holiday classics at “The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Sing-along Spectacular” at the Jamestown Arts Center Dec. 16, presented by Newport Live. The Brooklyn-based Sweetback Sisters bring a touch of old-time rockabilly swing to the holiday tunes you know by heart. $35. 7 p.m. 18 Valley St. Jamestown. Learn more about the band here, and the event here. For a sense of vibe, see here.

JAMES MONTGOMERY BAND

The blues legend who started out in Boston and is now a Rhode Island Music Hall of Famer plays a benefit show in Newport Dec. 16 with special guests. “A Newport Holiday Extravaganza To Benefit The Broadway Street Fair” also features “area celebrities” at the JPT Film & Event Center. $35. Doors 6:45, music 7:30 p.m. 49 Touro St., Newport. Details here.

RHODE READS

I’m a lifelong book lover and want to spread the Ocean State literary love. Rhody is so packed with authors and stories, I’ve started a little subsection of this column, Rhode Reads. If you’re a local author or a bookstore hosting a local signing, hit me up and you just might get featured. In this week’s Rhody Reading News…

Advertisement

Rhode Island’s National Book Award nominee Maggie Jackson signs copies of “Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure” at Warren’s Ink Fish Books Dec. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Described as a “guide to flourishing in times of flux and angst by harnessing the overlooked power of our uncertainty,” this could be a good read to start the new year with a new outlook. 488 Main St. Details here.

TIVERTON CHRISTMAS FARMERS MARKET

For those on the East Bay side of the mess, stay close-to-home for the Tiverton’s 4th Annual Christmas Specialty Market, hosted by the Tiverton Farmers Market Dec. 17. Find some 45 local vendors in a mix of holiday shopping and treats to eat. Think fresh vegetables, seafood pizza, empanadas, honey, chocolates, hummus, and vegan doughnuts for you. Meanwhile, buy gifts for those on your list: locally-made pottery, candles, alpacas clothing, woodworking, jewelry, dog treats and more. Plus live music. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tiverton Middle School, 10 Quintal Drive. Details and vendor list here.

SANTA BIKE RIDE

OK, I’ll need pictures of this one, people. Bike Newport invites Rhode Islanders to dress like Santa and bike five miles together. Their first ever “Santa Bike Ride” is Dec. 19. First 40 to sign up score a Santa helmet-cover; first 60 score jingle-bell wrist-bells. It’s free to take part, with a $5 suggested donation. Meet at Bike Newport (62 Broadway), for the 5:30-7 p.m. ride. BYO bike, helmet and lights. Then it’s a post-pedal party at Parlor (200 Broadway.) Again: photos. tag me in your Santa-biking Instagram or Twitter photos, and you might get an RT. Details here.

Advertisement

MOULIN ROUGE

Gitchi Gitchi Ya Ya Ta Ta. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” plays at PPAC Dec. 19-31. The 10-time Tony winner based on Baz Luhrmann’s movie brings a little Paris to PVD. From $64. 220 Weybosset St. Details here.

HOLIDAY MOVIES

You can watch “Home Alone” home alone anytime. And I will. But you can also watch holiday classics in a theater for that festive crowd vibe. Head to Newport for “Holidays at the JPT.” Coming attractions:

“The Holiday” screens Dec. 19. They suggest you “stop by Stoneacre Brasserie in your holiday pajamas before or after the film …and indulge in a special menu” and enjoy a free post-movie cocktail with receipt. $15.

Take part in a “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party” on Dec. 20 and 21. Your movie ticket includes a pre-film concert by David Tessier’s All-Star Stars, and holiday cookies. Live music at 6:15, film at 7:30. Adults $17, under-12 $15.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” plays Dec. 22. $15. Details on all movies here.

WINTER SOLSTICE & POETRY WALK

Need to breathe in the woods and not think about traffic this week? Same. Walks in the woods and poetry are two of my favorite things. Join Norman Bird Sanctuary staff on the trails, to “listen to the outdoor world through written word as we embrace nature. Together, we will identify trees, fungi, and much more with an eco-poetry recitation tour.” Free. Dec. 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road Middletown. Details here.

IF YOU’RE STUCK IN EAST PROVIDENCE….

… Godspeed. Some ideas here.

ONGOING HOLIDAY FUN

‘Tis the season for…

Watching the story of George Bailey over and over… and over again. For old-school family fun, Warwick’s Gamm Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a live radio play. For fans of the classic movie, this looks to evoke all the nostalgia and happy holiday vibes. Ticket prices vary per day. Though Dec. 24. 45 Jefferson Blvd. Details here.

Wild animals and bright lights: The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo, a Rhody holiday tradition, brings us “larger-than-life dazzling displays” made of some 3.5 million lights. Grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways, according to the billing. Santa makes an appearance Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Trail open nightly through Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Eve/Day), 5-9:30 p.m. Tickets sold online only. Adults $14, kids 2-12, $12; babies 1 and under free. Details here.

Newport’s fourth Annual Sparkling Lights at The Breakers includes a “50-foot long, 26-foot-tall light display on the back lawn in the outline of a train from the Vanderbilts’ New York Central and Hudson River Railroad.” Warm up by fire pits with treats, s’mores, drinks and adult beverages for purchase. Tours at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Gates close at 6:30 p.m.; house and grounds close at 8 p.m. Adults $40, youth $10. 44 Ochre Point Ave. Details here.

Meanwhile, “Sparkle!” at Blithewold in Bristol glows now through Dec. 31. You might stroll the illuminated gardens and grounds, take part in a scavenger hunt, warm up around the fire in an enclosed garden, listen to seasonal music, grab a hot drink via RI Cruisin’ Cocktails. You can also add a s’mores kit for $5. Preregistration required. Four-person carload $70. Two-person carload $35. Thursday–Sundays. Choose from 5 and 6:30 p.m. arrival time. Details here.

Check out the Hot Chocolate Bar at the Chanler at Cliff Walk. This might be what Polar Express hot chocolate tastes like. Post-Cliff Walk, warm up with a cup of milk or dark — or try a spiked adult version. #HolidaySpirits. Weekends 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 29. 117 Memorial Blvd., Newport. Details here.

‘Tis the season for Dickens’ classic story of a grump and three ghosts. “A Christmas Carol” is on at Trinity Rep, through Dec. 31. From $20. 201 Washington St., Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.