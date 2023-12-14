With no debate, Mass. House passes bill requiring employers give workers time off to vote

The bill cleared the chamber Wednesday with no debate, no roll call vote, and just a handful of the chamber’s 159 lawmakers present for an informal session. Its sudden emergence in December — typically a sleepy time on Beacon Hill — surprised business leaders, state election officials, and even its leading proponent in the state Senate, who said he was unaware the House was moving the bill until Thursday morning.

In a surprise move, the Massachusetts House on Thursday passed legislation that would require all employers give their workers time off to vote in state and local elections, opening what lawmakers argue is a crucial avenue to reaching the ballot box.

The legislation expands on a mandate currently in state law, which requires that only certain employers, specifically those in manufacturing, mechanical, or a “mercantile establishment,” allow employees time to vote.

But that language is over a century old, said state Senator Brendan Crighton, the bill’s Senate sponsor. The new proposal covers all professions, significantly expanding those businesses that would have to comply.

The bill also would specify that employees must be given paid time off, according to House Speaker Ron Mariano’s office. The legislation would allow employees who can’t vote outside their working hours to take paid time off in order to cast a ballot, as long as they give their employer at least three business days’ notice.

The mandate would apply all state and municipal elections, including primaries and preliminary elections, according Mariano’s office.

The bill would “help to guarantee that every Massachusetts voter has time to vote on Election Day, regardless of the constraints of their job,” Mariano said in a statement, calling it “a critical step towards ensuring that every eligible voter has the chance to make their voice heard at the ballot box.”

Turnout has generally sagged in Massachusetts and elsewhere outside of presidential election years. Just 51 percent of the state’s registered voters cast a ballot in last year’s gubernatorial election in which Governor Maura Healey became the first woman and openly gay person elected to the office in state history.

Even a smaller share of voters turned out for the 2021 Boston mayoral race: Just 32 percent of the city’s registered voters weighed in on a historic race that saw Michelle Wu become the first woman and person of color elected mayor in Boston’s history.

The bill passed by the House on Thursday includes penalties for noncompliant employers, who would be required to give their employees “a full day’s pay” if they do not allow them enough time to vote.

“I fundamentally believe we should make it as easy as possible to get out to vote,” said Crighton, a Lynn Democrat. “People work multiple jobs, traffic, child care — there are many different barriers” to casting a ballot.

The proposal has been driven by Peter Palandjian, a prominent Boston developer who has led an initiative encouraging employers to increase voter participation, in part by promising to give employees some time off to vote.

Palandjian, the husband of actress and producer Eliza Dushku, told lawmakers at an October hearing that more than 400 employers around the world had committed to the initiative, and argued that the Massachusetts statute “does not reflect the current workforce, voting methods, or realities of modern life.”

“Many employers and employees do not even know this provision exists,” he said at the hearing. “But the intent has been a Massachusetts value: that voting is critical to a functioning democracy and ought to be protected.”

Palandjian, chief executive of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., did not immediately respond to an email Thursday.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Thursday that Palandjian had called him several months ago to discuss the bill. But the eight-term Democrat said he got no advance warning from lawmakers that they intended on Thursday to advance the bill, which he said is “well intentioned” but too vague.

For example, Galvin said it doesn’t appear the mandate would apply to a special federal election for an open US House or Senate seat. The language, in allowing workers to take paid time off, also references a “designated early voting period,” which Galvin said adds “some ambiguity” about whether a person could be allowed paid time off to vote outside Election Day itself.

“I’m not adverse to it, it’s helpful,” Galvin said of the proposal. But, he said, “it seems like it was very quickly redrafted.”

Business groups quickly chafed at the proposal. Chris Carlozzi, the Massachusetts state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the state has already significantly expanded residents’ options to vote in recent years, including embracing no-excuse mail-in voting and widening early in-person voting options.

To require employers of any size to then allow time for voting on Election Day adds another burden on businesses already struggling with staffing shortages, Carlozzi said. The bill also would bar employers from requiring that their employees instead vote by mail or during an early voting period.

“You might be a restaurant [owner] and have a busy shift, and then you have to let a worker go to vote at the end of the day. That’s a problem,” he said. “It’s just one more time-off policy, one more reason for a worker not to be in a business.”

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said the proposal “came out of the blue.”

“Voting opportunities has been so far expanded, it would be one thing if you had to vote on the first [Tuesday] of November,” he said, saying the bill, if passed, would add to the bureaucratic “piling on that [businesses] are so frustrated about.”

“It’s also kind of interesting why this would come forward now — and in an informal session,” Hurst said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.